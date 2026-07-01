LSU Football Recruiting: Lane Kiffin In The Running For 3 Prospects Who Will Announce Commitments Today

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin could top off a spectacular month of June in recruiting with an equally hot commitment day on the first day of July today.

The Tigers’ class of 2027, which is ranked No. 18 by 247sports.com, could gain as many as three commitments today from four-star prospects on a live television broadcast of commitments via Rivals’ You Tube channel today beginning at 11 a.m.

Rivals Summer Signing Day🗓️



Several top uncommitted recruits will announce their decisions live on the Rivals YouTube channel on July 1.



Details: https://t.co/sgIx3T4djL pic.twitter.com/gtNQWOn4yG — Rivals (@Rivals) June 29, 2026

Expected to announce his commitment to LSU, Oklahoma or Texas today at 11:20 a.m. is Rivals’ No. 21 cornerback Brandon Sherrard (6-foot-1, 180), who is the No. 158 national prospect from Shadow Creed High in Pearland, Texas. He is ranked No. 157 overall by 247sports.com’s composite rankings and as the No. 18 cornerback and No. 22 player in Texas. Sherrard visited LSU on June 12 after visiting Texas on June 5.

At 12:30 p.m. today, Rivals’ No. 29 safety and No. 329 prospect Jayden Anding (5-10, 165) of Ruston High in Ruston is scheduled to announce his commitment to LSU or Ole Miss. Anding is the younger brother of LSU sophomore cornerback Aidan Anding. Jayden visited LSU on June 19 after visiting the Rebels on June 5. He is ranked No. 312 by 247sports.com, which has him as the No. 26 safety and No. 11 player in the state.

Rivals’ No. 3 athlete Tae Walden Jr. of Collierville High in Collierville, Tennessee, is scheduled to commit at 2:30 p.m. today to one of five schools – LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss or Oregon. Walden (6-2, 165) is ranked as the No. 70 prospect overall by Rivals and by 247sports.com, which has him as the No. 6 athlete and No. 4 player in Tennessee.

Walden visited LSU on June 5, Georgia on June 12, Ole Miss on June 16, Oregon on June 19 and Auburn on May 29.

LANE KIFFIN’S CLASS OF 2027 SO FAR

Of Kiffin’s 14 commitments for his 2027 class, he got 10 since June 7, soaring from a No. 50 ranking to No. 18.