LSU Football Recruiting: Lane Kiffin Gains Brotherly Commitments

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

On the same day, LSU football coach gained a commitment from No. 4 edge rusher Chris Whitehead of Chesterfield, Virginia, for his class of 2027, he added one from Whitehead’s younger brother Isaiah Whitehead for his class of 2028.

Isaiah Whitehead, the No 35 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 9 prospect in Virginia for 2028 by 247sports.com, committed to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Whitehead (6-foot-4, 325 pounds) is the 247sports.com composite No. 405 player in the country.

He committed to LSU among scholarship offers from Virginia, Missouri, California, Temple, Florida State, Georgia and Maryland. The younger Whitehead is Kiffin’s first commitment for 2028.

Whitehead is also the Tigers’ 10th commitment so far in the month of June.

The elder Whitehead is a composite five-star prospect by 247sports.com as the No. 31 player in the nation and No. 1 player in Virginia.