LSU Football Recruiting: Ed Orgeron Makes Quick Splash As He Hosts Bevy Of Elite Players Over The Weekend

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

What could end up being LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s best coaching hire may also be his most fiscally responsible.

Former national champion LSU head coach Ed Orgeron from just six years ago is making just $100,000 a year as of last week to be Kiffin’s special assistant for recruiting and defense.

Ed Orgeron will make $100,000 at LSU in his new assistant coach job. He made about $8.9 million more than that in his last 2 years as LSU’s head coach. https://t.co/0VcdCqm8Hm — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 21, 2026

And Orgeron may have earned that complete salary over this past weekend alone as he hosted four of the top high school players in the country at LSU and introduced them to the LSU way like no one else could.

Kiffin may be the Portal King, but he just hired the Tiger Culture King.

COACH O GOT LET GO By LSU IN 2021

First things first … how to enter Tiger Stadium as a player.

“We walk out of here,” Orgeron said in a video just posted by five-star prospect/defensive lineman Jalen Brewster – the No. 1 composite overall player for the Class of 2027 by 247sports.com from Cedar Hill High in Cedar Hill, Texas.

“We hit that,” Orgeron said of the “Win” crossbar posted above the exit door onto the Tiger Stadium field from the locker room area. “Everybody got it? We open it up. And there’s 102,000 screamin’ LSU fans waiting on you. And guess where Mom and Daddy are sitting? Right on the 50-yard line waiting to watch you make that big play. Everybody got that?”

Brewster also posted a video of him doing drills with Orgeron.

Ed Orgeron spending time with Texas Tech Five-Star Plus+ DL commit Jalen Brewster on his LSU official visit👀



(via @j8ylen_)https://t.co/TWUw2ghloi pic.twitter.com/Kykawq3Mr6 — Rivals (@Rivals) May 30, 2026

There’s likely not another assistant on Kiffin’s staff, including quite a few making between $1 million and $3 million a year, who have quite the recruiting prowess of Orgeron, who only signed the greatest quarterback in LSU history and one of the best ever in the college game in Joe Burrow before the 2018 season.

Brewster (6-foot-3, 302 pounds) is a Texas Tech commitment at the moment, but such details like that have never stopped Orgeron. Indiana, Miami and Alabama are among the other programs after him.

Also hosted by Orgeron Recruiting Inc. over the weekend were three four-star prospects – 247sports.com composite No. 8 overall and No. 2 wide receiver Easton Royal (5-11, 200), who is the No. 1 player in Louisiana from Brother Martin High in New Orleans, No. 2 athlete Xavier Sabb (6-1, 180) of Glassboro High in Glassboro, New Jersey, and No. 6 edge Abraham Sesay (6-5, 215) of Downington East High in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Two three-star players visited as well – No. 30 safety Adryan Cole (6-2, 190) of Douglas County High in Atlanta and No. 28 athlete Markez Davis (6-3, 178) of Northwest High in Opelousas.

Orgeron has a lot of work to do with Kiffin.

LSU RECRUITING CLASS CHECKS IN AT NUMBER 51

LSU class of 2027 currently has only five commitments and is ranked No. 51 in the nation by 247sports.com.