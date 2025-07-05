LSU Football Reaches Top 10 In Recruiting Rankings For 2026 Class With Strong Week

Not quite like a bottle rocket, but LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s recruiting Class of 2026 is rising.

The Tigers rose from No. 12 to No. 10 in the 247sports.com rankings with four commitments over the last week.

LSU added a pair of three-star prospects on the Fourth of July Friday in No. 34-ranked offensive tackle Bryson Cooley (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) of West Jones High in Laurel, Mississippi, and No. 86 safety Isaiah Washington (6-2, 170) of Haynesville High in Haynesville.

Those two came on the heels of five-star commitment Trenton Henderson on Wednesday. Henderson (6-4, 225) is the No. 4 defensive end in the nation and No. 28 overall prospect from Pensacola Catholic High in Pensacola, Florida.

Last Saturday, LSU picked up another three-star player in No. 22 cornerback Dezyrian Ellis of Franklin Parish High in Winnsboro.

LSU has 14 commitments so far. On3.com has LSU’s class ranked No. 7 in the nation.