LSU Football Puts 5 On All-SEC Preseason First Team And 9 In All

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
The LSU football team was picked to only finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings by reporters at the SEC Media Days this week in Tampa, Florida. But the Tigers were well represented on the All-SEC preseason team also released on Friday with five on the first team, two on the second team and two on the third team.
So, after all these mandates of Lane Kiffin reaching playoffs or NC or bust, he’s picked 5th. Cue up MADTV’s “Lowered Expectations.”https://t.co/9RHW15N7gL— Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 24, 2026
Returning junior tight end Trey’Dez Green was voted to the first team as were returning senior linebacker Whit Weeks and returning junior punter Grant Chadwick. Incoming transfers from the portal – junior left tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado and senior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen of Ole Miss – also made the first team.
The second team featured sophomore corner back DJ Pickett and transfer senior safety TJ Dottery of Ole Miss.
2026 Preseason All-SEC Team
Offense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Quarterback
|Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
|Arch Manning, Texas
|Gunner Stockton, Georgia
|Running Back
|Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
|Jadan Baugh, Florida
Nate Frazier, Georgia
|DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
Hollywood Smothers, Texas
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Coleman, Texas
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
|Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
|Ryan Wingo, Texas
Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
|Tight End
|Trey’Dez Green, LSU
|Lawson Luckie, Georgia
|Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
|Guard/Tackle
|Trevor Goosby, Texas
Cayden Green, Missouri
Jordan Seaton, LSU
Earnest Greene III, Georgia
|Dontrell Glover, Georgia
Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
Michael Carroll, Alabama
Lance Heard, Kentucky
|David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
Brandon Baker, Texas
Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
|Center
|Drew Bobo, Georgia
|Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
|Braelin Moore, LSU
|All-Purpose
|Mario Craver, Texas A&M
|Ryan Niblett, Texas
|Jadan Baugh, Florida
Defense
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Defensive Line
|Colin Simmons, Texas
Will Echoles, Ole Miss
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
|David Stone, Oklahoma
Elijah Griffin, Georgia
Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
|Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
DJ Hicks, Texas A&M
Gabe Harris, Georgia
Jayden Woods, Florida
|Linebacker
|Whit Weeks, LSU
Xavier Atkins, Auburn
Rasheem Biles, Texas
|Raylen Wilson, Georgia
Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
|Arion Carter, Tennessee
TJ Dottery, LSU
Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
|Defensive Back
|KJ Bolden, Georgia
Zabien Brown, Alabama
Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
|Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
DJ Pickett, LSU
Ty Benefield, LSU
Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *
Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma *
|Keon Sabb, Alabama
Champ Anthony, Auburn
Khalil Barnes, Georgia
Jelani McDonald, Texas
Specialists
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Placekicker
|Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
|Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
|Alex McPherson, Auburn
|Punter
|Grant Chadwick, LSU
|Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
|Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
|Return Specialist
|Ryan Niblett, Texas
|Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
|Vernell Brown III, Florida
|Kickoff Specialist
|Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
|Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
|Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
|Long Snapper
|Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
|Trey Dubuc, Texas
|Brett Le Blanc, Missouri
* – Indicates a tie
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