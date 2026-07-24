LSU Football Puts 5 On All-SEC Preseason First Team And 9 In All

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU football team was picked to only finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings by reporters at the SEC Media Days this week in Tampa, Florida. But the Tigers were well represented on the All-SEC preseason team also released on Friday with five on the first team, two on the second team and two on the third team.

So, after all these mandates of Lane Kiffin reaching playoffs or NC or bust, he’s picked 5th. Cue up MADTV’s “Lowered Expectations.”https://t.co/9RHW15N7gL — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 24, 2026

Returning junior tight end Trey’Dez Green was voted to the first team as were returning senior linebacker Whit Weeks and returning junior punter Grant Chadwick. Incoming transfers from the portal – junior left tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado and senior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen of Ole Miss – also made the first team.

The second team featured sophomore corner back DJ Pickett and transfer senior safety TJ Dottery of Ole Miss.

2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

Offense

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Arch Manning, Texas Gunner Stockton, Georgia Running Back Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Jadan Baugh, Florida

Nate Frazier, Georgia DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

Hollywood Smothers, Texas Wide Receiver Cam Coleman, Texas

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma Ryan Wingo, Texas

Nyck Harbor, South Carolina Tight End Trey’Dez Green, LSU Lawson Luckie, Georgia Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky Guard/Tackle Trevor Goosby, Texas

Cayden Green, Missouri

Jordan Seaton, LSU

Earnest Greene III, Georgia Dontrell Glover, Georgia

Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma

Michael Carroll, Alabama

Lance Heard, Kentucky David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss

Brandon Baker, Texas

Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee Center Drew Bobo, Georgia Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M Braelin Moore, LSU All-Purpose Mario Craver, Texas A&M Ryan Niblett, Texas Jadan Baugh, Florida

Defense

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Defensive Line Colin Simmons, Texas

Will Echoles, Ole Miss

Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Princewill Umanmielen, LSU David Stone, Oklahoma

Elijah Griffin, Georgia

Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas Kam Franklin, Ole Miss

DJ Hicks, Texas A&M

Gabe Harris, Georgia

Jayden Woods, Florida Linebacker Whit Weeks, LSU

Xavier Atkins, Auburn

Rasheem Biles, Texas Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

Kip Lewis, Oklahoma Arion Carter, Tennessee

TJ Dottery, LSU

Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama Defensive Back KJ Bolden, Georgia

Zabien Brown, Alabama

Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

DJ Pickett, LSU

Ty Benefield, LSU

Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *

Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma * Keon Sabb, Alabama

Champ Anthony, Auburn

Khalil Barnes, Georgia

Jelani McDonald, Texas

Specialists

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Placekicker Tate Sandell, Oklahoma Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss Alex McPherson, Auburn Punter Grant Chadwick, LSU Grayson Miller, Oklahoma Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State Return Specialist Ryan Niblett, Texas Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma Vernell Brown III, Florida Kickoff Specialist Tate Sandell, Oklahoma Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss Terry Bussey, Texas A&M Long Snapper Ben Anderson, Oklahoma Trey Dubuc, Texas Brett Le Blanc, Missouri

* – Indicates a tie