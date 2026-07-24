LSU Football Puts 5 On All-SEC Preseason First Team And 9 In All

July 24, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News 0
Split image of college football players: left, LSU player #14 gripping the ball in yellow pants; right, Colorado player #77 in white on the field.
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (left) and transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton were each voted first team preseason All-SEC players at the SEC Media Days this week in Tampa, Florida. (Tiger Rag file photos).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU football team was picked to only finish fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings by reporters at the SEC Media Days this week in Tampa, Florida. But the Tigers were well represented on the All-SEC preseason team also released on Friday with five on the first team, two on the second team and two on the third team.

Returning junior tight end Trey’Dez Green was voted to the first team as were returning senior linebacker Whit Weeks and returning junior punter Grant Chadwick. Incoming transfers from the portal – junior left tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado and senior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen of Ole Miss – also made the first team.

Will Wade Was One Of The 1st To Notice The Talent And Reach Of Trey’Dez Green

The second team featured sophomore corner back DJ Pickett and transfer senior safety TJ Dottery of Ole Miss.

2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

Offense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird Team
QuarterbackTrinidad Chambliss, Ole MissArch Manning, TexasGunner Stockton, Georgia
Running BackKewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri		Jadan Baugh, Florida
Nate Frazier, Georgia		DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
Hollywood Smothers, Texas
Wide ReceiverCam Coleman, Texas
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama		Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma		Ryan Wingo, Texas
Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
Tight EndTrey’Dez Green, LSULawson Luckie, GeorgiaWillie Rodriguez, Kentucky
Guard/TackleTrevor Goosby, Texas
Cayden Green, Missouri
Jordan Seaton, LSU
Earnest Greene III, Georgia		Dontrell Glover, Georgia
Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
Michael Carroll, Alabama
Lance Heard, Kentucky		David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
Brandon Baker, Texas
Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
CenterDrew Bobo, GeorgiaMark Nabou Jr., Texas A&MBraelin Moore, LSU
All-PurposeMario Craver, Texas A&MRyan Niblett, TexasJadan Baugh, Florida

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird Team
Defensive LineColin Simmons, Texas
Will Echoles, Ole Miss
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Princewill Umanmielen, LSU		David Stone, Oklahoma
Elijah Griffin, Georgia
Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas		Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
DJ Hicks, Texas A&M
Gabe Harris, Georgia
Jayden Woods, Florida
LinebackerWhit Weeks, LSU
Xavier Atkins, Auburn
Rasheem Biles, Texas		Raylen Wilson, Georgia
Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
Kip Lewis, Oklahoma		Arion Carter, Tennessee
TJ Dottery, LSU
Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
Defensive BackKJ Bolden, Georgia
Zabien Brown, Alabama
Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia		Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
DJ Pickett, LSU
Ty Benefield, LSU
Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *
Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma *		Keon Sabb, Alabama
Champ Anthony, Auburn
Khalil Barnes, Georgia
Jelani McDonald, Texas

Specialists

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird Team
PlacekickerTate Sandell, OklahomaLucas Carneiro, Ole MissAlex McPherson, Auburn
PunterGrant Chadwick, LSUGrayson Miller, OklahomaEthan Pulliam, Mississippi State
Return SpecialistRyan Niblett, TexasIsaiah Sategna III, OklahomaVernell Brown III, Florida
Kickoff SpecialistTate Sandell, OklahomaLucas Carneiro, Ole MissTerry Bussey, Texas A&M
Long SnapperBen Anderson, OklahomaTrey Dubuc, TexasBrett Le Blanc, Missouri

* – Indicates a tie

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