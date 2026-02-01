LSU Football Promotes JR Belton To Assistant General Manager

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is keeping a key staffer in Baton Rouge for the foreseeable future. LSU Director of Football Operations Jon Randall Belton is being promoted to Assistant General Manager according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Belton has served as the Tigers’ Director of Football Operations since January 2025. Prior to overseeing operations, Randall was LSU’s Director of Recruiting from 2022-2025 under Brian Kelly. He arrived at LSU in 2021, as he served as the Director of Scouting.

Randall played a pivotal role in assembling the Tigers’ last four recruiting and transfer portal classes. LSU’s last three high school signing classes have all ranked in the Top 10, including a No. 5 class in 2023, No. 7 in 2024 and No. 8 in 2025. It also signed the No. 1 transfer portal class in 2025.

LSU signed a combined 59 players rated with either four or five stars with Belton overseeing the recruiting efforts for the Tigers.

Belton’s promotion is pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Belton, a Ruston, Louisiana, native, played quarterback at West Monroe and at Louisiana Tech. After graduating from Tech in 2019, he served as a recruiting intern with the Bulldogs before spending a year at the University of Virginia as a regional scout in 2020.