LSU Football Profile No. 14: Safety Faheem Delane To Try To Follow Large Footsteps Of Portal Brother Mansoor

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Sophomore safety Faheem Delane transferred to LSU after appearing in 13 games as a backup safety at Ohio State last season. He is the younger brother of LSU All-American cornerback Mansoor Delane, a portal addition for the 2025 season from Virginia Tech.

Faheem (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) will look to have similar transfer success as his brother, who was drafted sixth overall in April’s NFL Draft by Kansas City. But he will likely have to wait a year before he can shine as his brother did at LSU. The four-star prep prospect is expected to spend another season as a backup behind Boise State transfer Ty Benefield this year.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Young safety with ideal size and considerable upside who saw elite level experience as a backup at Ohio State.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Highly-touted safety who joins the LSU program after 1 season at Ohio State … Younger brother of LSU unanimous All-America cornerback Mansoor Delane, who played the 2025 season with the Tigers … Former 4-star prospect who was rated as one of the nation’s top safeties for the Class of 2025 … Played 13 games in a backup role at safety for the Buckeyes in 2025 … Comes to LSU after tallying 12 tackles and a tackle for loss during his 1 season at Ohio State.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2025 at Ohio State)

Appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2025 … Listed as the No. 2 safety on the Ohio State depth chart … Saw action on 81 defensive snaps with a season-high 23 coming in win over Grambling in week 2 … Played 18 snaps vs. UCLA and 10 vs. Purdue … Saw an additional 88 snaps on special teams (86 on kickoff coverage, 2 on field goal block) … Had 4 tackles against Rutgers … Had 2 tackles, including a tackle for a 1-yard loss at Wisconsin … Had 3 tackles against UCLA.

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top safety prospects for the Class of 2025 … Rated with 4-stars by all major recruiting services … Listed as a national Top 50 player and ranked as the nation’s No. 8 safety and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Maryland … Named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Defensive Player of the Year as a senior … Tallied 97 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 interceptions as a senior in 2024 … Helped Good Counsel win a WCAC championship as a junior in 2023 … Totaled 69 tackles and 18 pass breakups while earning All-Met honors by the Washington Post as a junior.

CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 4 vs. Rutgers, 2025

Tackles for Loss: 1 at Wisconsin, 2025

NEXT: Linebacker TJ Dottery

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis