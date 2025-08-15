LSU Football Practice Report: August 15

Brian Kelly, LSU football August 15, 2025
Football coach Brian Kelly doesn't blame LSU for lack of security at football players' apartments on campus, rather JT Lindsey's choice of friends. (Photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

LSU’s 14th practice of fall camp Friday, Aug. 15, was essentially a light workout. The Tigers remained indoors throughout, and only wide receivers donned shoulder pads for catching drills.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took the day off from full throwing duties, logging a few light tosses early before sitting out the second half. Michael Van Buren handled first-team reps while Nussmeier took “mental reps” behind him.

BRIAN KELLY DISCUSSES GUNS AND 2 TEENS WANTED FOR MURDER IN ONE OF HIS PLAYER’S DORM

Chris Hilton and Jardin Gilbert were absent after graduating Friday, and Whit Weeks wore a jersey but no helmet, trailing the linebackers’ drills in good spirits. Freshman offensive lineman Soloman Thomas spent practice in a walking boot for a fractured toe, alternating between a scooter and an exercise bike.

With Weeks out, sophomore Tylen Singleton slid into first-team linebacker reps. On the offensive line, left guard reps were split roughly 50-50 between DJ Chester and Paul Mubenga across multiple periods.

Van Buren was busy in 7-on-7 work, going a perfect 5-for-5 against the scout team at three-quarter speed, including a deep strike to Barion Brown and an out route to Trey’Dez Green. Against the first-team secondary, he hit Zavion Thomas over the middle and connected with Green in the flat for a touchdown.

One-on-one drills produced several highlights: Jelani Watkins outpaced Aidan Anding on a go route to haul in an overthrown pass; Tamarcus Cooley intercepted Kyle Parker; Brown scored despite tight coverage from Mansoor Delane; PJ Woodland broke up a deep shot intended for Nic Anderson; Aaron Anderson burned Cooley for a touchdown; Ashton Stamps knocked away a deep ball aimed at Zavion Thomas and broke up another pass; and AJ Haulcy deflected a fade intended for Bauer Sharp.

With the opener still two weeks away, LSU appears to have shifted into true game-day preparation. No additional media availabilities have been announced.

