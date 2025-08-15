LSU Football Practice Report: August 15

LSU’s 14th practice of fall camp Friday, Aug. 15, was essentially a light workout. The Tigers remained indoors throughout, and only wide receivers donned shoulder pads for catching drills.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took the day off from full throwing duties, logging a few light tosses early before sitting out the second half. Michael Van Buren handled first-team reps while Nussmeier took “mental reps” behind him.

Chris Hilton and Jardin Gilbert were absent after graduating Friday, and Whit Weeks wore a jersey but no helmet, trailing the linebackers’ drills in good spirits. Freshman offensive lineman Soloman Thomas spent practice in a walking boot for a fractured toe, alternating between a scooter and an exercise bike.

With Weeks out, sophomore Tylen Singleton slid into first-team linebacker reps. On the offensive line, left guard reps were split roughly 50-50 between DJ Chester and Paul Mubenga across multiple periods.

Van Buren was busy in 7-on-7 work, going a perfect 5-for-5 against the scout team at three-quarter speed, including a deep strike to Barion Brown and an out route to Trey’Dez Green. Against the first-team secondary, he hit Zavion Thomas over the middle and connected with Green in the flat for a touchdown.

One-on-one drills produced several highlights: Jelani Watkins outpaced Aidan Anding on a go route to haul in an overthrown pass; Tamarcus Cooley intercepted Kyle Parker; Brown scored despite tight coverage from Mansoor Delane; PJ Woodland broke up a deep shot intended for Nic Anderson; Aaron Anderson burned Cooley for a touchdown; Ashton Stamps knocked away a deep ball aimed at Zavion Thomas and broke up another pass; and AJ Haulcy deflected a fade intended for Bauer Sharp.

With the opener still two weeks away, LSU appears to have shifted into true game-day preparation. No additional media availabilities have been announced.