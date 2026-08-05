LSU Football Practice Opens, And Lane Kiffin Calls It “Awesome” … D.J. Pickett New Number Backstory

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin has had all his introductions to LSU and Baton Rouge since arriving in town last November, including a full dose of spring practice.

But something hit him as he jogged onto the field for the Tigers first preseason practice on Wednesday morning.

“Yeah, it was awesome. And it kind of hit me this morning going out there,” he said at a press conference following the workout. “A lot of respect for the program, a lot of gratitude for this opportunity. With that, a lot of work to do. Everyone was in really good spirits, really good energy. We have a long way to go. We have a lot of good pieces. We have a chance to be very good. Everyone wants to talk about what the record will be, but there are also a lot of outside circumstances like injuries.”

LSU reported in full health and all players expected reported.

During the media viewing portion of practice for two periods shortly after 10 a.m., most eyes were on new quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is coming off surgery on his right foot that ended his season midway through last year at Arizona State.

“I thought he had a great day,” Kiffin said. “Really looked like he was working well with the receivers. I really don’t look at it like he was far behind. He’s progressed really well. I think he is right one pace. He looked really good. If you had just watched him and didn’t know, you wouldn’t think he was coming off an injury.”

LSU will practice again Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

PRACTICE NOTES: The opening first team offensive line was the same one that closed spring drills with Jordan Seaton at left tackle, Bo Bordelon at left guard, Braelin Moore at center, Aliou Bah at right guard and Weston Davis at right tackle. The No. 2 line was also the same with, from left, was Sean Thompkins Jr., Devin Harper, William Satterwhite II, Ja’Quan Sprinkle and Darrin Strey.

NEW NUMBER FOR DJ PICKET: The two starting cornerbacks Wednesday were D.J. Pickett, who switched his number from 3 to 5, and P.J. Woodland. The No. 2 cornerbacks were Ja’Keem Jackson and Michael Turner Jr.

Kiffin said Pickett changed his number to 5 because he was promised that number when he was being recruited by the previous staff before signing in 2024 from Zephyrhills, Florida, as a five-star prospect, but he never got the number until now. He played wearing No. 3 last season.

“The kid’s promised something. He should wear it,” Kiffin said. “It should be honored what he was told.”