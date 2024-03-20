LSU FOOTBALL PRACTICE NOTES: March 20, 2024

LSU football got back out on the practice field this week after some time away for spring break.
The media were allowed a 20-minute viewing period during Wednesday’s practice. Here are some observations from the session:
- Garrett Nussmeier ran the first-team offense with Chris Hilton, Kyren Lacy and Kyle Parker getting work with the 1’s. Right tackle Emery Jones did not practice today, and Tyree Adams filled in for him on the offensive line. Will Campbell, Garrett Dellinger and DJ Chester joined Adams on the first-team offensive line.
- AJ Swann worked with the 2’s after working with the third-team offense in previous practices. Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and CJ Daniels worked with Swann on the second-team offense. Mac Markway worked as the number two tight end after Mason Taylor went with Nussmeier.
- Josh Williams took first team reps at running back and Kaleb Jackson took reps with the second team, but as the only two scholarship running backs on the roster right now there isn’t much going on with that position group. Malachi Lane ran with the third team.
- Harold Perkins and Greg Penn are still working as the first-team linebackers. Blake Baker has been working closely with Perkins and spent most of the practice portion open to media with him. Perkins is switching positions and Baker seems to be helping him through the process. White Weeks and West Weeks took second-team reps.
- Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano took first-team reps at cornerback. Jeremiah Hughes also got some playing time at corner. JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown also took some corner reps. Zy Alexander is continuing to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered last season and did not participate.
- Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert continued to take first-team reps at safety. Sage Ryan worked as the first-team nickel.
- Early-enrollee Gabriel Reliford was getting coached up some by defensive line coach Bo Davis.
