LSU Football Playoff Peril: Must Stop Sellers in Do-or-Die Homecoming

By TODD HORNE, Executive Editor

LSU FOOTBALL GAME INFO

No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge | Saturday, 6:45 p.m. CT | SEC Network

THE STAKES

Homecoming in Baton Rouge means alumni in the stands, “Neck” chants echoing through Death Valley—and zero margin for error for No. 11 LSU. After a 24-19 loss at Ole Miss that knocked the Tigers from No. 4 to No. 13 (now No. 11) in the playoff picture, Brian Kelly’s squad must rebound immediately. With no explosive passing game, a young offensive line that’s been routinely overpowered, and a ground attack stuck at 2.9 yards per carry (117th nationally), LSU can’t afford slip-ups—especially with four Top-25 SEC opponents looming, three of them on the road.

South Carolina arrives trending under the radar at 3-2, but Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks live off defensive stands and special-teams heroics (six non-offensive TDs so far). A win here not only salvages “Cocktober” lore after last year’s 36-33 loss in Columbia but also keeps bowl aspirations alive. Dual-threat QB LaNorris Sellers will test LSU’s front seven—if the Tigers’ defense wavers, the upset is real.

THE SKINNY

• LSU Offense Urgency: 1-of-7 on throws beyond 20 yards last week; 117th in rushing (104.8 YPG), 81st in total offense (364.2 YPG). “Healthy” Garrett Nussmeier must restore deep-ball velocity and help balance a unit that’s sputtered.

• South Carolina Offense by Committee: 122nd in offense (288 YPG), 125th in scoring (24.8 PPG). Built on RPOs and zone-reads, Sellers’ mobility is their truly dangerous weapon—but he’s up against LSU’s elite front.

• Defensive Edges:

– LSU (4-2-5 Nickel): Harold Perkins blitzes from all angles; safeties A.J. Haulcy and Temarcus Cooley patrol the deep middle; shutdown CB Mansoor Delane locks down the perimeter.

– South Carolina (Multiple Fronts): A sturdy 4-3 base with nickel/dime sub packages, edge stunts by Dylan Stewart, and pattern-match coverage to confuse quarterbacks.

SCHEME SNAPSHOT

• LSU Spread/RPO Tempo: Operates out of 11 personnel (3WR/1TE) with quick game and inside-zone runs; occasional jumbo packages for power. Success hinges on play-action verticals to Barion Brown and Chris Hilton Jr., but only if the run game can sustain at least two defenders. Protection schemes must slide with precision to give Nussmeier time.

• South Carolina Pro/RPO: 12 personnel (2RB/1TE) zone-read heavy, quick-game throws, edge-stretch runs. The Gamecocks have allowed 15 sacks, so LSU’s front seven will hunt Sellers relentlessly, mixing spy and containment duties.

KEY MATCHUPS

• SC Edge Dylan Stewart vs. LSU Tackles: The freshman All-American (6-5, 245; 3.5 sacks, 7 TFL) will test right-side inexperience. LSU must deploy slide protection, TE/WR chip blocks and RB help.

• LSU Front Seven vs. Sellers’ Scramble: Last year’s 75-yard QB run is a warning. Discipline and gap integrity are non-negotiable; linebackers must spy and funnel.

• Special Teams Battle: South Carolina’s six non-offensive scores (punt returns, blocked FG return, fumble/pick six) versus LSU’s 19th-ranked net punting and reliable field-goal unit. Field position will be battleground one.

X-FACTOR

Garrett Nussmeier’s Deep Ball

A bye-week reset allowed targeted velocity work in VR drills. If his play-action verticals rediscover their 2024 spark, LSU’s offense can bite off chunks and force SC out of its pattern-match comfort zone. Fail here, and the Tigers become one-dimensional.

PREDICTION

LSU enters as an 8.5-point favorite with a 73% model win probability. The Tigers’ superior trench talent and secondary depth should overpower South Carolina’s opportunistic but limited attack. Expect inside-zone runs to grind out 4+ yards per carry, setting up play-action “daggers” to Brown and Hilton. Defensively, Harold Perkins’ sideline-to-sideline pursuit and an ironclad front will corral Sellers under 40 rushing yards. Special teams favor LSU’s discipline over SC’s trick-play instincts. In a low-scoring, controlling effort, the home-coming crowd lifts the Tigers to a bounce-back victory.

Final Score: LSU 31, South Carolina 17