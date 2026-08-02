LSU Football Player Profile Number 18 – Trey’Dez Green Expected To Be Among Nation’s Best Tight Ends

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin brought in nine receivers via the portal last January, but quarterback Sam Leavitt’s best target in 2026 may not be one of those.

It could be returning junior tight end Trey’Dez Green (6-foot-7, 237 pounds), who caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season in making second team All-Southeastern Conference. A mismatch for opposing defenses, Green is poised for an elite season in 2026, considering the talent throughout the offense that Kiffin has assembled.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: One of the nation’s best tight ends with a stout supporting cast, Green is an anomaly at the position. The tall target can haul in balls few defenders can reach while he can also torch linebackers and safeties with wide receiver-like speed and agility.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Arguably the most gifted athlete in college football … With size, strength, and wingspan, creates almost unfair mismatches with defenders in the passing game … Expected to thrive even more in the Lane Kiffin offense in 2026 … Listed as a tight end but more than capable of lining up in the slot or split out as a wide receiver … Great hands and speed … Has proven to be very difficult to tackle and often requires more than 1 defender to bring him down … 176 of his 433 receiving yards came after the catch in 2025 and for his career, he has 230 yards after the catch … Named second-team All-SEC in 2025 after catching 33 passes for 433 yards and a team-best 7 TDs … Has already established himself as the LSU career record holder for receiving TDs by a tight end with 11 … Set the LSU single-season TD reception record for a tight end in 2025 with 7 … Has developed into an all-around outstanding tight end with improved blocking skills and his physicality on the field … A dominant tight end in every aspect of the position now entering his junior season … In first 2 years with the Tigers, has appeared in 24 games with 8 starts … 46 career receptions for 534 yards and 11 TDs … Spent time with the LSU basketball team in January and February of 2025 … Made his debut with the LSU basketball team on Jan. 25 at Alabama … His first college basketball came after he blocked a shot on the perimeter and then raced down the court for a dunk in the first half against the Crimson Tide … Majoring in sport administration with a concentration on sport leadership.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025)

Appeared in 11 games with 6 starts … Led team with 7 TD receptions, which set the LSU single-season record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end … Ranked third on team in both receptions (33) and receiving yards (433) … 176 of his 433 receiving yards came after the catch, including a career-high 63 yards after the catch against Vanderbilt … Set the LSU career mark for receiving TDs by a tight end with his second touchdown against Houston in the Texas Bowl … Broke the previous mark of 10 held by Richard Dickson (2006-09) … Set the LSU single-season mark for receiving TDs by a tight end with his first touchdown against Houston the Texas Bowl, breaking the previous mark of 5 held by Richard Dickson (2007 and 2008), Robert Royal (200) and Brad Boyd (1972) … Caught a TD pass in 6 games … Named the John Mackey Award National Tight End of the Week vs. South Carolina when he had career-highs of 8 catches for 119 yards and a TD in the LSU win .. Had 3-game stretch where he caught 19 passes for 247 yards and 3 TDs … Stretch started with South Carolina game and continued against Vanderbilt (5 rec., 74 yards, 1 TD) and Texas A&M (6 rec., 54 yards, 1 TD) … Opened season with 2 catches for 17 yards and a TD in road win over Top 10 Clemson … His 8-yard TD reception came early in fourth quarter and put LSU up for good at 17-10 … Caught 6 passes for 45 yards and a TD in win over Western Kentucky … Capped season with 4 receptions for 80 yards and 2 TDs, which tied his career-high, against Houston in the Texas Bowl … Missed games against Florida and Southeastern Louisiana with an injury … Returned to action at Ole Miss.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)

Played in all 13 games, starting twice … Starts came Arkansas and the Texas Bowl win over Baylor … Had best game of season in win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl with career-highs in receptions (6), yards (53) and touchdowns (2) … Caught a 12-yard pass midway through second quarter against Ole Miss, putting the Tigers up 10-7, in a game LSU eventually won in overtime … First career reception was a 1-yard TD in his Tiger Stadium debut against Nicholls … Caught 2 passes for 13 yards at Texas A&M … Had 1 catch for 5 yards in win over Vanderbilt.

HIGH SCHOOL

Outstanding tight end prospect from Zachary High School, just a few miles north of Baton Rouge … Rated with 4-stars and considered the top prep prospect in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2024 … Listed No. 35 overall nationally and the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the On3 composite … Two-sport standout who also excels in basketball … Described as a “once-in-a-generation type of player” by an opposing coach because of his elite athleticism with a 6-foot-7 frame… As a junior in 2022, had 45 receptions for 864 yards and 11 TDs … Had 350 receiving yards as a sophomore … On the basketball court, averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds as a junior in 2022 … Earned First-Team All-State honors in 2022 at East Feliciana High School … In 2023 state title game, caught 8 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown … Finished senior season with 53 receptions for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns … Coached by David Brewerton.

CAREER HIGHS

Receptions: 8 vs. South Carolina, 2025

Receiving Yards: 119 vs. South Carolina, 2025

Receiving TDs: Vs. Houston, 2025 Texas Bowl and Baylor, 2024 Texas Bowl)

Longest Reception: 42 vs. Houston, 2025 Texas Bowl

NEXT: Offensive lineman Devin Harper

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