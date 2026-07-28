LSU Football Player Profile No. 8: Elite Lamar Brown’s Signing Capped Huge Early Days Of Lane Kiffin Era

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICE

Freshman defensive end Lamar Brown is one of the highest-ranked recruits to sign with LSU. He will contend for playing time right away.

Brown (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) was a consensus five-star and ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class. He played both offensive and defensive line at University Lab School in Baton Rouge.

When he signed last December with new LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who was not even a week on the job, it capped off an eventful opening for Kiffin, who previously signed top-ranked defensive lineman Richard Anderson and kept defensive coordinator Blake Baker away from head coaching jobs at Tulane and Memphis to stay at LSU.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: One of the nation’s most elite recruits, Brown is a two-way star with the speed, size and agility to make a rotational impact as a true freshman.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

The No. 1 rated high school prospect in America … Consensus 5-star rating and listed as the nation’s No. 1 overall prep play in the Rivals composite and by ESPN … One of only 8 players nationally with a 5-star plus rating in the Rivals composite … Dominant during his prep career at University Lab School … Played high school football games in the shadows of Tiger Stadium … LSU’s first No. 1 overall signee since running back Leonard Fournette in 2014 … First-Team 3A All-State as a defensive lineman in 2025 … Named the Baton Rouge Advocate’s Outstanding Defensive Player for Small Schools (3A, 2A, 1A) in 2025 … Had 29 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2025 … Earned MaxPreps First-Team All-American honors on top of All-State honors as an offensive lineman in 2024 and 2023 … Played offensive and defensive line in high school and competed on the track and field team as a state champion in the shot put and discus … Led University to the district title and an appearance in the state semifinals as a senior in 2025 … Coached by Andy Martin.

NEXT: Redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Tre Brown, formerly of Ole Dominion.

PREVIOUS BIOS: DT Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown