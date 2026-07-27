LSU Football Player Profile No. 6 – Guard Bo Bordelon Has Taken Advantage Of Coaching Change

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) of Raceland started one game through four seasons, but he won the starting job at left guard during spring practice.

“Our line coaches have been really excited about him from day one,” LSU coach Lane Kiffin said. “Sometimes new coaches come in and see different things in players, or a different system helps them.”

Case in point – Bordelon, the son of Ben Bordelon, who was an All-Southeastern Conference offensive lineman in 1996 for the Tigers. Through four seasons, he saw action in 42 games at left guard, left tackle, right tackle, tight end and right guard, where he started his only game so far in 2024.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Has worked his way up gradually from a three-star signee from Newman High in New Orleans to the starting five.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Following in the footsteps of his dad Ben Bordelon, who was a standout offensive lineman for the Tigers in the 1990s … Versatile player who can lineup at any position on the offensive line as well as tight end in short-yardage situations … Wears No. 67 when playing on offense line, but switches to No. 89 when lining up a tight end … Also a contributor on special teams … Has appeared in 42 games in his 4 years with the Tigers with 1 start (vs. Baylor in 2024 Texas Bowl) … Four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll … Younger brother Brett is a redshirt freshman for the Tigers … Called signing with LSU a “dream come true” … Father, Ben Bordelon, was an All-SEC lineman for the Tigers in the 1990s and played professionally for the San Diego Chargers … Took part in LSU’s Study Abroad program in May of 2023 when he joined 10 of his teammates on a 10-day trip to Senegal … Majoring in management.

JUNIOR SEASON (2025)

Appeared in all 13 games seeing action at left guard (11 snaps), left tackle (1 snap), right tackle (2 snaps) and tight end (9 snaps) … Also played 127 special teams snaps with 63 coming as the shield on punt protection and 60 at field goal and PATs … Played a season-high 9 offensive snaps in win over Southeastern Louisiana … Saw action on 7 offensive snaps in win over Louisiana Tech … Other offensive snaps came against Florida (1), South Carolina (2) and Western Kentucky (2) … Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll for the fourth consecutive season.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2024)

Played in all 13 games with 1 start … Made first career start (right guard) in LSU’s win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl … LSU’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack in the 44-31 win over Baylor … Played a total of 78 offensive snaps with a season-high 32 coming in Texas Bowl … Played 51 snaps on the offensive line and 27 at tight end … Saw action at 4 positions on the offensive line (36 at RG, 11 at LG, 3 at LT, 1 at RT) … Served as a short-yardage tight end for most of the year … Wore No. 89 when appearing as a tight end and on special teams … Wore No. 67 when playing the offensive line … Added another 106 snaps on special teams (33 on punt protection, 71 on field goal/PAT protection) … Didn’t allow a sack in 32 pass protection opportunities.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2023)

Appeared in all 13 games with no starts … Saw action on special teams protection units in every game … Played 62 offensive snaps with a season-high 27 coming in win over Army … Played 23 snaps vs. Grambling, 7 vs. Mississippi State and 5 vs. Georgia State … Saw action on 98 special teams plays.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2022)

Redshirted as a true freshman … Appeared in 3 games – Southern, New Mexico and Purdue in the Citrus Bowl … Logged a total of 15 snaps … Played season-high 8 snaps vs. Southern in his LSU debut … Played 3 offensive snaps vs. New Mexico and 4 vs. Purdue.

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the top offensive linemen in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2022 … Played final two seasons at Newman in New Orleans after transferring from E.D. White … Helped Newman to back-to-back appearances in the Louisiana Division III state semifinals in 2020 and 2021 … Team posted a 9-1 mark in 2020 … Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals and three-stars by 247sports… No. 27 prospect state-wide and No. 45 in the nation by 247sports… Named to the 2022 Under Armour All-America game roster.

NEXT: Senior transfer wide receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State.