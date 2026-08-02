LSU Football Player Profile No. 19 – Offensive Lineman Devin Harper Is Back Home In Louisiana

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sophomore offensive tackle/guard Devin Harper is back at his first choice.

Harper (6-foot-4, 312 pounds) committed to the Tigers on Jan. 30, 2024, as the No. 3 player in Louisiana and No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the country from Shreveport after LSU offered him a scholarship on Jan. 15. He played his first three seasons in high school at Captain Shreve before a transfer to Calvary Baptist.

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After his official visit to LSU on Oct. 4, 2024, however, he decommitted on Nov. 16 and committed to Ole Miss and then-coach Lane Kiffin on the same day. The No. 131 prospect in the nation overall, Harper received offers from Texas, USC, Penn State, Michigan State, Florida, Florida State, TCU, Missouri, Houston and SMU, among others.

Harper played in six games as a backup for the Rebels in 2025, logging 72 snaps – 57 at right tackle and seven at left tackle. After Kiffin transferred, so to speak, to LSU after the regular season, Harper followed him to the Tigers.

He played guard in the spring and enters August practices as the No. 2 left guard behind fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon, but he can also play tackle.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: A thick, versatile lineman who can shift spots along the line. An elite run blocker and physical tone-setter who will be a top backup, if not a starter this season.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

Highly-touted offensive lineman prospect from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, La. … Signed with Ole Miss out of high school and spent his true freshman season with the Rebels … Rated as 4-star recruit for the Class of 2025 and listed as one of the nation’s Top 15 offensive tackles … Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle prospect by On3 for the Class of 2025 … Earned Ole Miss’ Athletic Director’s Honor Roll status in the spring and fall of 2025.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2025 at Ole Miss)

Appeared in 6 games as a true freshman at Ole Miss … Played 72 total snaps with 57 coming at right tackle and 7 at left tackle … Made collegiate debut against Georgia State in the season-opener … Other action came against Arkansas, Tulane (twice), The Citadel, and Florida … Played season-high 33 snaps in win over The Citadel … Saw action on 10 offensive snaps in College Football Playoff win over Tulane … Played 12 snaps in collegiate debut against Georgia State.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated as 4-star prospect by all major recruiting services … Listed as the No. 121 recruit in the ESPN 300 rankings … Ranked top-15 nationally at offensive tackle by ESPN, Rivals, 247, and On3, checking in as high as No. 5 by On3 … A top-10 prospect in the state of Louisiana according to ESPN, Rivals, 247, and On3, reaching as high as No. 3 by 247 … Earned 3 varsity letters in high school … Played 3 seasons at Captain Shreve before playing final season of high school football at Calvary Baptist … First-Team 2A All-State as a senior … As a junior, helped Captain Shreve roll up more than 3,100 rushing yards on its way to a 9-2 record and the district title … As a senior, helped team to a 10-3 mark and reach the semifinals of the LHSAA Selection Division III playoffs … Coached at Calvary by Rodney Guin.

NEXT: Wide Receiver Jackson Harris

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane

Linebacker TJ Dottery

Running Back Caden Durham

Defensive Tackle Deuce Geralds

Tight End Trey’Dez Green