LSU Football Player Profile No. 12 – Safety Tamarcus Cooley

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Redshirt junior safety Tamarcus Cooley will enter his second season as the Tigers’ starting strong safety and could form a dynamic duo with incoming free safety Ty Benefield, a senior transfer from Boise State.

Cooley (6-foot-0, 206 pounds) started 13 games last season and made 70 tackles with two interceptions next to free safety star A.J. Haulcy, a third round pick of Indianapolis in the NFL Draft last April. He had a great first season as a Tiger after transferring from North Carolina State on and off the field.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Experienced safety with the versatility to align deep, in the box or over the slot. LSU will rely on Cooley’s returning physicality and coverage background.

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES: Starter in all 13 games at safety in his first season at LSU in 2025 … Joined the Tigers after a year at North Carolina State (2024) and a season at Maryland (2023) … Key contributor on LSU defense that showed significant improvement in 2025 … LSU led the SEC in interceptions (17) and was the only team in the league to have more interceptions than TD passed allowed (14) … Brings good instincts and a knack for finding the football to the secondary … Hard-hitter who is also excels in coverage … Can play either safety position or nickel back … In 3 seasons, has appeared in 28 games with 22 starts … 113 career tackles and 4 interceptions … Older brother played college football at Troy, Georgia Tech and Louisville … Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025 at LSU)

Starter at safety in all 13 games in what was his first season at LSU … Tallied 70 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions for a much-improved LSU defense … Recorded a career-high 10 tackles against Houston in the Texas Bowl … Had 9 tackles in win over Florida and 7 against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Arkansas … Interceptions came against South Carolina and Florida … Had 6 tackles and 1.5 tackles for losses at Ole Miss.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at North Carolina State)

Appeared in all 13 games, starting 9 times at nickel … Had best game of season in his North Carolina State finale, intercepting 2 passes and recording career-best 9 tackles against East Carolina in the Military Bowl … Interceptions came on consecutive East Carolina possessions in the fourth quarter … Both interceptions stopped East Carolina drives in NC State territory … Other big outing came vs. Duke with 8 tackles and a 70-yard fumble return … Fumble return came at NC State 10-yard line just before halftime … Led to a NC State field goal with one-second remaining in first half … Had first career sack and a forced fumble vs. Wake Forest.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Maryland)

Appeared in 2 games … Recorded 4 tackles … Saw action against Towson in season-opener and then against Virginia in week 3 … Had 3 tackles in collegiate debut vs. Towson.

HIGH SCHOOL

Second-rated defensive back in North Carolina at Rolesville High School according to ESPN … Selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … As a senior in 2022, hauled in 31 receptions for 426 yards and 8 touchdowns … Also rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a TD … Defensively, compiled 54 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery … As a junior, recorded 51 tackles including 3 sacks, 2 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions on defense and 14 receptions for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense.

CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 10 vs. Houston, 2025 Texas Bowl

Tackles for Loss: 1.5 at Ole Miss, 2025

Sacks: 1 vs. Wake Forest, 2024

Interceptions: 2 vs. East Carolina, 2024 Military Bowl

Passes Defended: 3 vs. Northern Illinois, 2024

NEXT: Offensive Tackle Weston Davis

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark