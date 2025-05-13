LSU Football Opener To Kick Off In Prime Time At Clemson

The LSU football team may not have won a season opener since 2019 and has not made the playoffs since that season either, but it is still a prime time program.

The Tigers, who return one of the best quarterbacks in the country in senior Garrett Nussmeier, will play at 2024 College Football Playoff entry Clemson at 6:30 p.m. central time on Saturday, Aug. 30, on ABC, a source has confirmed. College football national writer Brett McMurphy had the story first.

LSU and Clemson will be the third game of an ABC tripleheader on the opening weekend of the season. (There is no such thing as a week zero.) Tennessee, which also reached the 12-team CFP last year, will play Syracuse in Atlanta at 1 p.m. central, followed by Alabama at Florida State – a pair of disappointing teams in 2024 – at 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday, South Carolina plays Virginia Tech in Atlanta at 2 p.m. on ABC.

The Tigers and the Tigers of Clemson have met four times, but this will be the first regular season game. Clemson, like LSU, calls its stadium “Death Valley.” Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, seats 81,500. LSU’s “Death Valley,” aka Tiger Stadium, seats 102,321.

According to most reports, Clemson coined the “Death Valley” nickname in the 1940s before LSU did so in the 1950s.

LSU leads the series, 3-1, and won the biggest one in the most recent match – 42-25 on Jan. 13, 2020, in the Superdome in New Orleans for the national championship behind quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy a month previously. Clemson’s only win was 24-24 in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2012. LSU won the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, 1996, 10-27.

LSU also put a bow on its national championship of 1958 with a 7-0 win over Clemson on Jan. 1, 1959 in the Sugar Bowl at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans on a halfback touchdown pass by Billy Cannon, who won the school’s first Heisman Trophy the next season.

At the time, the wire services named a national champion before the bowls. LSU was the Associated Press and United Press International national champion in 1958 at 10-0 and finished 11-0. The Football Writers Association of America named Iowa (8-1-1) its national champion.