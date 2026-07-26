LSU Football Opener Is 41 Days Away: Here Is No. 3 Of 42 Tiger Profiles By Game Week – Safety Ty Benefield

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

One of the best parts about the NCAA Transfer Portal is the instant gratification. And that is already happening with senior transfer safety Ty Benefield of Boise State.

Benefield (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) is the projected starter at free safety after making 235 tackles in his college career with 18 for loss along with five interceptions. The native of the Los Angeles area was the No. 26 portal player in the nation and No. 2 safety when he signed with LSU in January.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Big, experienced safety whose size and range fit the a Southeastern Conference secondary. Benefield was dominant in the Mountain West and quickly became a standout on LSU’s defense during spring practice.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

2025 First-Team All-Mountain West, Mountain West Championship Game MVP, 2024 Academic All-Mountain West, 2023 Academic All-Mountain West.

Veteran safety who joins the Tigers after three standout seasons at Boise State … Started 33 games, including 28-straight, for the Broncos from 2023-25 … First-team All-Mountain West in 2025 … Earned Mountain West Championship Game MVP honors as a junior in 2024 …. Comes to LSU with 41 career appearances tallying 235 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups and 5 interceptions … In 3 years at Boise State, the Broncos posted a 29-13 overall record, claimed 3 Mountain West Conference championships and appeared in the College Football Playoffs (2024) … Father Daved played 13 seasons in the CFL with 5 times and spent 1996 with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in 15 games with the franchise … His dad won the CFL’s Grey Cup in 2000 and was a two-time CFL All-Star in 1999 and 2003 … Dad also set the CFL record for quarterback sacks in a game with 5 vs. Birmingham in 1995.

JUNIOR SEASON (2025 at Boise State)

First-team All-Mountain West Conference selection at safety … Started all 14 games at safety for the Broncos, leading the team in tackles with 107 … Added 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups … Had 8 tackles, a tackle for a 4-yard loss and recovered in a fumble in MWC title game win over UNLV … Had career-best 11 tackles in 3 games – at Air Force, Fresno State, and at San Diego State … Interceptions came against Air Force and New Mexico … Set a career-best with 3.0 tackles for loss in win over Eastern Washington … Followed that with 2.0 tackles for loss the next week against Air Force … Forced a fumble vs. Notre Dame … Played a total of 847 defensive snaps and another 201 on special teams.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2024 at Boise State)

Played and started all 14 games for the Mountain West Conference champions … Helped the Broncos to a 12-2 overall record and an appearance in the College Football Playoffs … Lost in first round of CFP to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl … Led team with 9 tackles in loss to the Nittany Lions … Finished season with a team-best 82 tackles … Added 5.0 tackles for loss and had 5 takeaways (2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble) … Played a team-high 1,070 total snaps, including a team-best 899 on defense … Named Defensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship Game after tallying 8 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the win over No. 20 UNLV … Posted a team-high 9 tackles against Georgia Southern in the season-opener … Had 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and recovered a fumble vs. Oregon in week 2 … Had a pair of tackles for loss in week 3 vs. Portland State … Interceptions came against San Jose State and Washington State … Also forced a fumble vs. San Jose State … Had 8 tackles in 4 games – Washington State, Nevada, Wyoming and UNLV in MWC Championship Game.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Boise State)

Saw action in 13 games with 5 starts … First career start came against San Jose State in week 6 … Other starts came against Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, and UNLV … Finished year with 46 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and an interception … Had season-high 8 tackles to go with a tackle for loss against UCLA in the LA Bowl … In MWC Championship Game, had 3 tackle and 3 pass breakups in win over UNLV … Had 4 tackles vs. San Jose State in what was his first career start … Had 7 tackles and a pair of sacks vs. Utah State … First career interception came vs. Wyoming … Played 424 snaps on defense and another 151 on special teams as a true freshman.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three-star recruit per 247Sports … Two-way standout in high school playing both defensive back and wide receiver … In 12 games as a senior, registered 91 tackles (52 solo), 7 pass breakups and 4 interceptions … On offensive, hauled in 90 receptions for 1,404 yards and 20 touchdowns (averaging 117 yards/game) … Added 136 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries … Utilized on special teams, returning 12 punts and 9 kickoffs.

CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 11, 3x (Last: at San Diego State, 2025; First: at Air Force, 2025)

Tackles for Loss: 3.0 vs. Eastern Washington, 2025

Sacks: 2.0 vs. Utah State, 2023

Interceptions: 1, 5x (Last: vs. New Mexico, 2025; First: vs. Wyoming, 2023)

NEXT: Sophomore running back Harlem Berry.