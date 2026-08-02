LSU Football Opener Is 34 Days Away, And Deuce Geralds Is Player Profile No. 17

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

One of the bright spots of spring football was true freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds of Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia.

Geralds (6-foot-1, 279 pounds) took repetitions with the first team at times during spring drills and will enter August practices as a likely No. 2 on the depth chart to Auburn transfer Malik Blocton. Geralds signed with the Tigers as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country and No. 68 overall prospect in the nation.

LSU FOOTBALL 2026 ROSTER

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: A smaller interior lineman who has already flashed. Four-star freshman with mature timing and agility to utilize lower leverage.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: One of the nation’s top-rated defensive tackle prospects out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia … Consensus 4-star prospect who is ranked No. 3 nationally at his position and No. 6 overall in Georgia in the Rivals composite … Ranked as high as No. 2 nationally at his position by ESPN … The state of Georgia’s all-time prep sack leader … Named the 2025 Georgia Public Broadcast Sports Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the state of Georgia … Led Collins Hill in tackles (91), tackles for loss (37) and sacks (16) in 2025 … Added 45 quarterback hurries and forced 7 fumbles … On offense as a senior, rushed for 533 yards and 15 TDs … Tallied 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 36 QB hurries in 2024, while adding 211 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns as a running back and wildcat quarterback … As a sophomore, recorded 30 tackles for loss and 14 sacks … Made immediate impact as a freshman with 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks … Participated in Under Armour All-American Game and Polynesian Bowl in 2025, recording 4.5 sacks between the two games … Also a member of the high school track and field team … Son of former Ole Miss offensive lineman Daverin Geralds Sr.

NEXT: Tight End Trey’Dez Green

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane

Linebacker TJ Dottery

Running Back Caden Durham