LSU Football: Offense Has Clearly Bounced Back From Poor Showing 2 Weeks Ago

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Lane Kiffin is just glad he didn’t have to play a game in recent weeks because of the way his offense was not progressing.

But it has improved over the last three practices – last Thursday, the scrimmage Saturday and in the practice Tuesday – as the Tigers’ spring drills nears the end on Friday.

“Yeah, the quarterbacks really had a good week,” Kiffin said at a press conference Tuesday. “Improvement again today with the lack of turnovers, interception-wise. Two Saturdays ago was not very good, as we know. Those guys played a lot better Saturday, and they practiced better today and last Thursday.”

LSU spring scrimmage report from Saturday.https://t.co/SX46k0551G — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 18, 2026

Redshirt freshman transfer Husan Longstreet of USC has continued to work with the first team the most with starter Sam Leavitt, a junior transfer from Arizona State as the No. 1 player in the 2026 portal, out with a foot injury.

Longstreet completed 22 of 29 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions on Saturday. Junior transfer Landen Clark of Elon hit 10 of 17 passes for 107 yards with and no touchdowns or interceptions. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards with a touchdown.

“That’s been really good, because it was concerning,” Kiffin said. “If we have had to play a game, we would’ve had to be a defensive team – protect the ball and try to win with defense. That progression’s been really good. Very pleased with the progression of the offense. It was very concerning early on offensively. It’s been pretty good. We’re moving in the right direction, but there’s still a ton of work to do.”

Leavitt only participated in individual drills during the first few weeks of practice before he was shut down last week after having the screws removed from his foot after Lisfranc surgery in November. But he has been at the practices and in meetings and walk-throughs.

“Sam’s really smart, really good approach to the game,” Kiffin said of Leavitt, who threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 443 and five touchdowns in the 2024 season before his injury last season.

“He fits really well with us that way,” Kiffin said. “It is really elite thinking and processing, so it will be great when he’s fully cleared to be back out there.”

That is expected to be during August practices.

“But he does a really good job, and that’s not easy,” Kiffin said. “It’s hard to mentally lock in when you’re not practicing. Sam does a really good job of that. And it’s more than you guys see. It’s meetings. It’s walk-throughs in the morning. So, I’m really pleased with him that he’s doing everything that he can.”

Ole Miss transfer wide receiver Winnie Watkins, who was the No. 30 wide receiver in the portal, caught nine passes for 164 yards on Saturday with a 58-yard touchdown from Longstreet. The sophomore is ahead of the rest of the receivers as he knows very well the offense of Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., whom Kiffin brought with him from Ole Miss.

“That really helps,” Kiffin said. “Now, hopefully, the other guys will catch up to that, because Winnie has a head start. But it’s really good.”

INJURY REPORT

In addition to Leavitt, returning junior safety Tamarcus Cooley and transfer sophomore offensive lineman William Satterwhite II of Tennessee did not practice Tuesday because of injuries.