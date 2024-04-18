LSU football now has four players leaving in the transfer portal this summer as Brian Kelly tries to add players while staying below the scholarship limit.

Tight end Connor Gilbreath, wide receiver Khai Prean, cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr. and edge rusher Jaxon Howard have all entered the portal.

Gilbreath signed as a JUCO prospect before the 2023 season and appeared in 13 games for the Tigers last season but didn’t record a reception and was mostly used in short-yardage situations as a blocker. He sat behind Mason Taylor, Mac Markway, Ka’Morreun Pimpton and Trey’Dez Green on the depth chart at tight end.

Robinson is a redshirt freshman preferred walk-on from New Orleans. He was a three-star prospect out of high school and appeared in four games last season, mostly on special teams. He recorded two tackles against Grambling last season.

Prean came to LSU as a four-star recruit and redshirted his freshman year and didn’t appear in any games. Howard appeared in five games last season for LSU and recorded two tackles. He joined LSU as the No. 1 player out of the state of Minnesota and redshirted his freshman year.

The Tigers had 88 scholarship players ahead of the transfer portal open and with Kelly planning to add depth at the defensive tackle position, they needed some players to leave to stay under the 85-scholarship players limit.

LSU has already signed a defensive tackle in former Wisconsin lineman Gio Paez. Indiana defensive lineman Phillip Blidi paid a visit during the spring game and LSU has also extended an offer to former Kent State defensive tackle CJ West.

LSU is expected to add multiple defensive tackles and could even bring in a corner, punter or running back if there is enough room.