LSU Football: No. 1 Wide Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Home State Indiana As Expected

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin tried, but top wide receiver Monshun Sales of Indianapolis stayed in his home state and picked the other former offensive assistant of Nick Saban.

Sales, who is the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation by 247sports.com and No. 2 by On3.com, committed to defending national champion Indiana and coach Curt Cignetti on Friday on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. Cignetti was Saban’s wide receivers coach at Alabama from 2007-10, while Kiffin was his offensive coordinator from 2014-16.

5 star WR Monshun Sales commits to Indiana https://t.co/JaTIWW8QXm pic.twitter.com/Xtdg4YApFy — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 17, 2026

Kiffin hosted Sales (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) on a visit to LSU on June 16 after visiting Ohio State on June 12. Sales is the No. 13 prospect overall by 247sports.com and No. 8 by On3.com out of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis.

LSU COMMITMENTS FOR THE CLASS OF 2027

LSU has the No. 10 class in the nation with 16 commitments, including five-star prospects KJ Green, an edge rusher from Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Ahmad Hudson, a tight end from Ruston. Indiana has the No. 30 class with 17 commitments and one five-star player – Sales.