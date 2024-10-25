LSU Football News Report: A Look at Texas A&M

LSU and Texas A&M are neck-and-neck atop the SEC standings as we approach Week 9, with both teams boasting unblemished records in conference play.

This highly anticipated matchup holds significant implications, as the losing team will not only suffer their first conference defeat but also their second loss of the season overall.

The race for a spot in the College Football Playoff is fierce, with numerous powerhouse teams vying for a coveted position in the AP Top 25. An additional loss could severely hinder LSU and Texas A&M’s chances at making it to the playoffs. On the flip side, a victory would solidify one of these teams’ control over their fate for the remaining six weeks of the regular season.

Currently on a six-game winning streak following a tough defeat against Notre Dame in their season opener, Texas A&M is firing on all cylinders and eager to maintain their momentum when LSU comes to town.

Here’s why Texas A&M poses a formidable challenge for LSU:

Dynamic Running Backs

Le’Veon Moss has been exceptional this season, ranking second in the SEC with 674 rushing yards and scoring eight touchdowns thus far. He recently dazzled in a game against Missouri, where he racked up 138 yards and three touchdowns. Even in games where his yardage may have been lower, Moss still managed to find the end zone twice.

Moss boasts an impressive average of 6.4 yards per carry and is adept at evading defenders. He has proven himself capable of busting through for big gains, including three runs of 75 yards this season. Additionally, Amari Daniels thrives in red zone situations and has tallied five touchdowns while rushing for 292 yards inside opponents’ territory.

Together, Moss and Daniels form a potent duo that bolsters Texas A&M’s running game.

Conner Weigman Finding His Groove

Although quarterback Conner Weigman missed some games due to injury, he has been a key factor in the Aggies’ success since his return to the field.

In his first game back against Missouri, Weigman helped lead the team to a dominant 41-10 victory, completing 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards. He followed it up with another solid performance against Mississippi State, throwing for 217 yards and a touchdown.

While Texas A&M predominantly relies on their rushing attack in the red zone, Weigman’s quick release and pinpoint accuracy make him a threat through the air. He excels at throwing outside the numbers and is also capable of making deep throws when necessary.

Formidable Defensive Line

Defensive lineman Nic Scourton has been a force to be reckoned with this season, currently tied for eighth in the SEC with 4.5 sacks. His standout performances have put him on track to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The depth of Texas A&M’s defensive line has also been instrumental in their success, with multiple players contributing to their strong pass rush.

In their game against Missouri, the Aggies’ defense shined, amassing six sacks, with Scourton leading the way with 1.5 sacks. They continued to apply pressure in their following game against Mississippi State, recording three additional sacks.

The depth of Texas A&M’s defensive line gives them an advantage over LSU’s offensive line, as they can rotate fresh players throughout the game and maintain a relentless pass rush.

Key Injuries For Texas A&M:

Unfortunately for the Aggies, they will be without their standout left guard Chase Bisontis due to a lower leg injury sustained during last week’s game against Mississippi State. Bisontis had been a crucial asset anchoring the left guard position all season and only allowed one sack thus far. Freshman TJ Shanahan filled in admirably after Bisontis’s departure but will face a tough task in his absence.

Bisontis’s absence impacts an improved Aggie offensive line. He switched from right tackle to left guard this season, playing all 411 snaps and conceding only nine quarterback hurries. His performance has been crucial to the line’s enhanced protection.

Additionally, defensive back Jordan Pride will also be unavailable for the game against LSU. While his contributions were mainly on special teams this season, his absence could still pose a challenge for the Aggies. Quarterback Jaylen Henderson remains doubtful, while running back Rueben Owens, defensive back Tyreek Chappell, and center Mark Nabou Jr. continue to recover from injuries and are expected to miss the upcoming game.