LSU Football News: Linebacker West Weeks Reportedly Redshirting This Season to Return for 2025

LSU football’s linebacker depth has been tested in recent weeks, with veteran West Weeks nursing an injury and promising superstar Harold Perkins Jr lost for the season due to an ACL injury. According to LSU Odyssey, Weeks will use his redshirt year to return in 2025.

In three games this season, Weeks has made six total tackles, including two solo tackles and half a tackle for loss. With one game still available to play, LSU can turn to him in case of an emergency.

Tiger Rag has not yet been able to confirm the report, but this move, if true, sets up a potential “Weeks’ linebacking corps” for next season, as they will lose senior Greg Penn III and Perkins may test his chances in the NFL Draft. However, it raises some concerns for the current season, particularly if there’s another injury or targeting penalty.

True freshman Xavier Atkins stepped in when Penn III went out with an injury and will be a name to watch moving forward. After Perkins’ injury, the Tigers shifted their defensive strategy, moving away from their three-man linebacking sets and relying on players like Whit Weeks and Penn.