LSU football misses out on another defensive tackle transfer prospect

LSU football missed out on both of its top two defensive tackle targets this week after Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow committed to Miami today.

Brian Kelly missed out on the signing of Barrow less than 24 hours after missing out on TCU transfer Damonic Williams to Oklahoma. The Tigers will now have to turn their attention to other defensive tackles in the portal as they look to add depth at a position of need.

Kent State’s CJ West has already received an offer from LSU and is likely to be its top priority as it looks to makeup for missing out on its top two targets.