LSU Football May Be 1-0, But It Is 0-2 Over Last Week In Recruiting For 2026 Class

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU football just lost its second commitment from a highly touted recruit for the Class of 2026 in just the span of a week on Friday.

Four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker flipped his commitment from LSU to Ole Miss on Friday. Tucker (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) is ranked 20th at his position in the nation and is the No. 233 prospect overall, according to 247Sports.com.

Tucker, who plays for New Albany High in New Albany, Mississippi, had committed to LSU on June 12 shortly after a visit to the Baton Rouge campus.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Emanuel Tucker has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 295 OT from New Albany, MS chose the Tigers over Ole Miss and Mississippi State



“Always keep God first in anything you do.”https://t.co/2ltDluhv4Q pic.twitter.com/KMwKW9s041 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2025

This is his second flip. He had committed to Mississippi State prior to pledging to LSU.

“The best in the ‘Sip stay in the ‘Sip,” Tucker told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.com.

LSU is left with two offensive linemen at the moment in its 16-member commitment class of 2026 that is ranked No. 11 by 247sports.com – four-star tackle Brysten Martinez of Gonzales and three-star tackle Byrson Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi.

Last week, five-star prospect Tristen Keys, who is the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the country by 247sports.com from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, flipped from LSU to Tennessee.