LSU Football Loses Player To Portal, But He Is A Deep Backup Wide Receiver

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly has lost a player to the NCAA Transfer Portal, but he was not likely to see much playing time in the 2025 season.

Backup walk-on wide receiver Javen Nicholas, who will be a junior in the 2025 season, said on social media Thursday that he will enter the portal. Nicholas, who went to St. Augustine High in New Orleans and came to LSU in 2022 as a preferred walk-on, caught three passes for 26 yards last season. He red-shirted in 2022 after playing in the minimum four games to red-shirt, then played in 10 games, mostly on special teams in 2023.

BRIAN KELLY: TRANSFER PORTAL? WHAT TRANSFER PORTAL?

LSU is loaded at wide receiver for the ’25 season with returning veterans Chris Hilton Jr., Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker in addition to portal adds Barion Brown of Kentucky, Nic Anderson of Oklahoma and Destyn Hill of Florida State. Kelly signed the No. 2 portal class of 2024-25, according to 247sports.com, with 16 additions.

“I like our roster right now,” Kelly said Tuesday at a press conference on spring football drills, which ended Thursday. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side – either leaving our program or adding.”

LSU backup running back Kaleb Jackson, who signed with LSU as the No. 10 running back in the nation from Liberty Magnet in Baton Rouge, fits the profile for a transfer as he has not yet answered his potential and has played little in two seasons. But on Thursday, he said he will not enter the portal.

“I’m not going in,” he said when asked about the portal. “I just have to keep working. My time will come.”