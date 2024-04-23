LSU football loses freshman offensive lineman to transfer portal

LSU football has a had another player enter the transfer portal.

Former three-star offensive lineman Jo Cryer has entered the portal. Cryer was the No. 27 player in Louisiana for the class for 2024 and was one of six offensive linemen to join the Tigers in the last recruiting cycle. He enrolled early at LSU but is leaving after participating in spring practice.

Cryer was originally committed to Ole Miss before LSU flipped him. His leaving will help the Tigers get under the 85-scholorship limit. They were at 88 players before the transfer portal opened with plans to add more players in the portal.

LSU is returning four starters on the offensive line and seemed to have a set starting five in spring practices.