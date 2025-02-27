LSU Football Loses D-Line Coach Bo Davis After 1 Season To Saints

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The travels of former LSU defensive lineman Bo Davis continue, though only a short trip this time.

Davis, 54, has accepted his third job in three years as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive line coach under new head coach Kellen Moore. He was LSU’s defensive line coach in the 2024 season after leaving that position at Texas following three seasons through 2023.

From 2011 through 2025, Davis is on his eighth job as a defensive line coach – five in college football and three in the NFL (Texas, 2011-13; Alabama, 2014-15; Jacksonville Jaguars, 2016; Texas-San Antonio, 2017; Detroit Lions, 2018-20, Texas again, 2021-23; LSU, 2024; Saints, 2025).

Davis, a native of Magee, Mississippi, played defensive line at LSU from 1992-94 and was a graduate assistant with the Tigers from 1995-97 and LSU’s assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2002-05 under coach Nick Saban. He followed Saban to the Miami Dolphins as assistant defensive line coach in 2006, and followed him again to Alabama in 2007 as defensive line coach through 2010.

A critical hire for LSU coach Brian Kelly going into 2024 after a disastrous season on defense under coordinator Matt House n 2023, Davis and new defensive coordinator Blake Baker improved the Tigers significantly. After a No. 105 finish in total defense in 2023 with 416.6 yards allowed a game, LSU finished No. 61 last season with 364.4 yards allowed. LSU was No. 85 nationally against the run in 2023 with 161 yards allowed a game. Last season, the Tigers were No. 51 with 140 yards allowed a game.

Davis was going to make a salary in the neighborhood of $1.35 million this year at LSU. If he does not make that much or not much more than that with the Saints, he may be leaving college football for the same reason many college coaches have fled to the NFL – to get away from the never-ending duties associated with the NCAA Transfer Portal and NIL.