LSU Football Loses Assistant Director of Ops to Notre Dame

February 13, 2024 Will Nickel Football 0
Bivin is leaving LSU to join former offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock at Notre Dame. PHOTO BY LSU Athletics

LSU’s assistant director of operations, Harris Bivin, is leaving to become a senior analyst at Notre Dame.

Bivin will join former LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who went to Notre Dame this offseason. Bivin was hired at LSU in March 2023 after previously working as the director of football operations and general manager at FCS Missouri State.

Bivin’s brother, Hunter, played at Notre Dame during Brian Kelly’s time there and currently works as an assistant athletics director for the Fighting Irish. Bivin joins John McDonnell and Terry Malone as LSU offensive analysts to leave the team in recent days.

