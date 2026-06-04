LSU Football Loses 5-Star Edge Rusher Jaiden Bryant Commitment To Miami For Now

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

While LSU football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have been busy recruiting elite players who are committed to other schools, they lost a big one committed to the Tigers.

Jaiden Bryant (6-foot-3, 245 pounds), who is the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and No. 20 overall prospect by 247sports.com from Irmo High in Columbia, South Carolina, decommitted from the Tigers on Wednesday and committed to Miami.

Bryant had been committed to LSU since January 3. He visited Miami this past weekend. Bryant still has a scheduled visit to LSU on June 19 after visiting Texas A&M this weekend and South Carolina on June 12.

The loss of Bryant dropped LSU’s 2027 class to four commitments and from No. 51 in the 247sports.com rankings early this week to No. 62.

The commitments are No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson of Ruston High in Ruston, No. 9 quarterback Peyton Houston of Evangel Christian in Shreveport, No. 10 athlete Braylon Calais of Cecilia High in Breaux Bridge and No. 38 wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens of Chaminade-Madonna High in Hollywood, Florida.