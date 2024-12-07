LSU Football Loses 3 Members Of 2024 Class … Just After National Signing Day for 2025

Move ’em in.

Move ’em out.

Just two days after LSU coach Brian Kelly signed 23 players for his Class of 2025, he is expected to lose three members of the class he only completed just 10 months ago to the NCAA Transfer Portal that opens on Monday.

They are all three-star prospects, though, and not highly ranked – No. 111 defensive tackle De’Myrion Johnson of Westgate High in New Iberia who was the 35th prospect in the state, No. 44 cornerback Bernard Causey III of Kennedy High in New Orleans who was the No. 14 player in Louisiana, and No. 42 linebacker Xavier Atkins of Summer Creek High in Humble, Texas, who was the No. 67 player in his state.

Atkins was the only one of the three to play in the 2024 season. He saw action in seven games and made three tackles.

BRIAN KELLY’S STATE OF THE ROSTER UNION ADDRESS

Also expected to enter the transfer portal after only one season at LSU is junior cornerback Jyaire Brown Jr., who transferred to LSU after playing his first two seasons as a backup at Ohio State. A New Orleans native, he played two seasons at Warren Easton High before switching to Lakota West in Cincinnati. Brown played in three games for LSU in the 2024 season and made three tackles.

Seven previous LSU players were identified over the past week as expected to enter the portal on Monday. Those were senior starting wide receiver C.J. Daniels, sophomore backup safety Jordan Allen, sophomore backup defensive end Da’Shawn Womack, redshirt freshman reserve quarterback Rickie Collins, reserve sophomore wide receiver Landon Ibieta, reserve redshirt freshman wide receiver Shelton Sampson, and reserve redshirt freshman safety Kylin Jackson.

Daniels was listed as a senior in the 2024 season, but he has another year of eligibility. Womack was a five-star signee in LSU’s 2023 class as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the nation from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Junior star tight end Mason Taylor, meanwhile, will be skipping his senior season at LSU in 2025 to enter the NFL Draft next spring as will junior star left tackle Will Campbell, who is expected to be a high first round pick in the draft.