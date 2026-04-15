LSU Football: Linebacker TJ Dottery Might Have Followed Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss To Anywhere

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Surely, money was involved and LSU remains a somewhat exotic destination football program for many players from out of state.

But one gets the feeling that LSU transfer, fifth-year senior linebacker TJ Dottery would have followed coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to hell and back. Or even back to Clemson, had Kiffin replaced Dabo Swinney there instead of Brian Kelly at LSU.

Swinney, who remains the coach at Clemson, kicked Dottery off his Clemson team in the summer of 2023 for a team rules violation that has not been publicly explained. Dottery, who played in only four games at Clemson as a true freshman in 2022 from Montgomery Catholic Prep in Montgomery, Alabama, soon transferred to Kiffin at Ole Miss and eventually became a star.

At the time, his name was TJ Dudley, which he changed to TJ Dottery after his father’s name, Antoine Dottery, at the time he was transferring.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said when he dismissed Dudley. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules, and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

A four-star prospect in high school as the No. 13 player in Alabama and No. 37 linebacker in the nation, Dottery arrived at Ole Miss as the No. 454 player from the portal and No. 39 linebacker. Swinney was soon proved right about Dudley as a player after Dottery red-shirted in 2023. In 2024, Dottery started 12 games for Ole Miss and finished second on the team in tackles with 76, including 4.5 for losses and two sacks with four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Then last year, Dottery started 15 games for 13-2 Ole Miss and led the Southeastern Conference in total tackles with 98, including 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks with two forced fumbles. He made 11 tackles with a sack in Ole Miss’ national semifinal loss to Miami.

At first he thought he’d stay at Ole Miss, but after a conversation with Kiffin, he entered the portal as the No. 140 prospect and No. 8 linebacker. He signed with LSU along with four other Rebels – No. 1 edge Princewill Umanmeilen, No. 3 interior offensive lineman Devin Harper and No. 30 wide receiver Winston Watkins.

“Talking to my family and a lot of prayer, I honestly felt like LSU was the best decision for me for a lot of different reasons,” Dottery said at LSU player interviews last week. “The major one for sure is the scheme on defense – being able to just fly around, have fun.”

But Kiffin was another significant reason.

“Also the journey to Ole Miss from Clemson and Kiffin giving me the opportunity and once he got here, reaching out to me,” he said. “I felt like why not go play for the coach who gave me an opportunity when a lot of other coaches didn’t at that time? He’s genuine. He’s a genuine person. He’s going to tell you the truth.”

Maybe not so much when Kiffin – like virtually all coaches – is in job changing mode, but that’s not what Dottery was talking about.

“I also respect the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself inside the facility,” Dottery said. “Everybody has fun, but when we’re in the facility, it’s time to work. And we’re locked in on the main goal. And you can tell he does a great job on that.”

Asked if Kiffin is at times misperceived, “One thousand percent” was Dottery’s answer. “That also went into my decision. If you just listened to the outside during the playoffs last season, I even thought I was going to stay at Ole Miss. But having real conversations with him and my parents talking to him, it was all genuine. When I left Clemson, him taking a chance on me and seeing the type person I was and who I am. He was able to see what another genuine person looks like. And it takes one to know one.”

When Kiffin first held a press conference after his portal and high school classes were done last February, he was asked about bringing Dottery to LSU.

“In your locker room, if you can bring a player that understands your culture and is an alpha and a leader, that was really important,” Kiffin said. “To not just get somebody that’s been such a good player that I have been with for three years but have gone through things with. Just kind of growing together, and then you’re able to bring them here, it was really great.”

Kiffin did not share the details of Dudley’s dismissal from Clemson, but he touched on it.

“I just love his story – when things happen, especially in his story, and all the guy does is just continue to work, continue to develop as a player,” he said. “He has a personal situation that’s been brought up, especially in him transferring, and it gets re-brought up. And it’s something that he was a victim of. People don’t talk about this part – that the person that did this to him is now in jail and is unable to do that to other people after doing it to a number of people. I love that part of his story that he just persevered through that.”

When Dottery heard what Kiffin said, he also gave no details, but it reaffirmed his following of Kiffin.

“That entire situation, I definitely was a victim,” said Dottery, who was not arrested. “That was just awesome for him to say that. He didn’t have to. I heard the question, and he didn’t even have to go into detail like that. But that just shows what kind of person he is. Like I said, he’s truly genuine. What he said was pretty much the synopsis of what happened. I’m not going to get into it.”