LSU Football Leads Nation With 11 Tigers On Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite Squad

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU football team put the most players on Nike’s inaugural Blue Ribbon Elite Football Name, Image & Likeness roster with 11, Nike announced in a release on Thursday.

The Tigers’ class is the largest of any school in the campaign with running backs Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, cornerback DJ Pickett, quarterback Husan Longstreet, wide receiver Jayce Brown, tight end Trey’Dez Green, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, defensive lineman Lamar Brown, edge Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker Whit Weeks and safety Ty Benefield.

Nike’s Elite Blue Ribbon NIL program is designed to foster collaboration between Nike, athletic programs and athletes.

Durham and Berry return as one of the potential top one-two punches in rushing along with Green catching passes. LSU also has the best offensive tackle from the portal in Jordan Seaton from Colorado. He is the first offensive lineman to sign with Nike.

Pickett had 37 tackles and three interceptions last season for the Tigers. Benefield joins the secondary from Boise State as another top transfer in new coach Lane Kiffin’s portal class. And Weeks returns for his senior season.

In December of 2025, Nike used Baton Rouge and LSU as their launchpad for its Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program with Green and Pickett.

LSU’s full, expanded list of athletes participating in the Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program for 2026-27 are expected to be announced closer to the start of the school year.