LSU Football: Lane Kiffin’s Portal Class Leads The Way With 8 On ESPN’s Top 100 List

By KACE KIEISCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU put the most football players on ESPN’s top 100 transfers list for the 2026 season with eight, including three in the top five.

Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State leads LSU’s 41-player transfer class at No. 2 on the list, followed by former five-star junior offensive tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado at No. 3 and senior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen of Ole Miss at No. 5.

Kiffin also put three wide receivers in the top 100, whick could help Leavitt.

Here are LSU’s eight:

No. 2 Quarterback Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Leavitt (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) was regarded as the top transfer quarterback and top transfer overall by many in the offseason. Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s annulment from college football helps Leavitt’s stock but not enough to propel him to the top overall spot in ESPN’s ranking. That honor went to Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Leavitt was a playmaker in two seasons at Arizona State. He revives broken plays in the backfield, leaves defenders in the dust on the ground and makes jaw-dropping throws a weekly occurrence.

But he is also coming off a season-ending fight foot ligament injury that sidelined him most of spring practice. He will have to get up to speed quickly in a new scheme with a fresh group of pass catchers, but he can be a playmaker for the Tigers right away.

No. 3 Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton, Colorado

Seaton (6-5, 307) was a five-star prospect when he committed to Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders in 2024. The junior started nine games last season before missing the final three. He allowed just one sack and was called for three penalties in 561 snaps.

Seaton was the consensus No. 1 tackle in his high school class and he proved why immediately, starting all 13 games as a true freshman. He was an All-Big 12 selection last season and grades out as one of the nation’s best pass rushers.

He will be an immediate upgrade at the left tackle position for an LSU team that desperately needed help on the offensive line.

No. 5 Edge Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Umanmielen (6-4, 244) was the top-rated edge rusher in the transfer portal. The senior tied for third in the SEC with nine sacks at Ole Miss last season and recorded 13 tackles for loss.

He spent the prior two seasons at Nebraska where he played 23 games and made 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was a four-star high school prospect.

Umanmielen will be the Tigers’ biggest edge threat this season and can make plays as both a pass rusher and a run stopper. LSU ranked tenth in the SEC with 27 total sacks last season.

No. 33 Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State

Benefield (6-3, 208) has the unenviable task of replacing former LSU safety AJ Haulcy. As a three-year starter at Boise State, the senior has the experience and range to do just that. Benefield tallied a Mountain West-leading 107 tackles in 14 games for the Broncos last season.

Benefield had arguably the best spring camp of any Tiger. He showed the speed and ball skills on the back end to be a difference maker in coverage and the defensive IQ and size to shut down ball carriers in the middle of the field.

He may not be the ball-hawking coverage expert Haulcy was, but he has the versatility to become one of the most important pieces of defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit.

No. 69 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown, Kansas State

Brown (5-11, 175) may be the Tigers’ best chance at a true WR1 this season. The senior became just that for Kansas State in three seasons as a Wildcat. He was named third-team All-Big 12 after catching 41 passes for 712 yards and 5 TDs in 10 games last year.

Brown averaged 17.1 yards per catch at Kansas State and hopes his explosiveness can translate to the SEC. He exploits defenders with sharp route running and respectable speed.

No. 70 Edge Jordan Ross, Tennessee

Ross (5-5, 246) is a former Tennessee defensive end who struggled to make an impact with the Volunteers. The junior recorded 23 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season.

Ross was a five-star high school prospect and considered the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2024 class by On3 and 247Sports. His potential has not translated to production so far, but a rushing partner like Umanmielen could be the boost he needs to take the next step.

He is the likely second starter on the end of the defensive front opposite Umanmielen and will have ample opportunity to put it all together this season.

No. 77 Wide Receiver Winston “Winnie” Watkins Jr., Ole Miss

Watkins (5-10, 182) was a standout true freshman in Kiffin’s offense at Ole Miss last season. He played in all 15 games and hauled in 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown on just 38 targets.

Watkins’ history in the offense gives him the advantage to be the week one starter in the slot. He already flashed in that role during spring camp, and another year in the scheme should only serve to improve his already impressive understanding of space in the offense.

No. 81 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III, Florida

Wilson (5-11, 190) is a former five-star freshman All-American who has had difficulties staying on the field the last two seasons. As a true freshman at Florida, he caught 61 passes for 538 yards and 6 TDs. The redshirt junior made just 27 catches for 239 yards and 3 scores last year.

Wilson’s 2025 campaign was cut short by surgery on a high ankle sprain and a hip surgery in 2024 limited him to just four games. When healthy, Wilson can be a difference maker in the slot, but he will have to fight his way through a crowded receiver room to get that chance.

The only outgoing Tiger to make the list was sophomore offensive tackle Carius Curne at No. 58. Curne (6-5, 320) transferred to Ole Miss after making five starts as a true freshman last year. He dealt with typical first-year struggles but showed his potential as a former four-star.