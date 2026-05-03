LSU Football Lands No. 1 TE Ahmad Hudson, And Will Wade Wants Him, Too; CB Lavonte Williams Commits For ’26

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It was a landmark weekend for Ruston High tight end/forward Ahmad Hudson in Baton Rouge.

On Sunday, the nation’s No. 1-ranked tight end by 247sports.com and On3.com and a five-star prospect committed to play for new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin’s as part of his prep class of 2027. Hudson (6-foot-6, 239) is the No. 11 overall prospect by 247sports.com and the No. 2 player in Louisiana. On3.com has Hudson as No. 16 overall and No. 4 in Louisiana.

His commitment bumped Kiffin’s five-man class of 2027 from No. 12 to No. 7 by On3.com. LSU’s class remains No. 33 by 247sports.com, but will obviously move up. Hudson committed to LSU over USC, Alabama, Nebraska, Arizona State, Missouri and Kentucky, among others.

On Saturday night, Hudson was named the Class AAAAA player of the year for the second time by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches (LABC) at the Marriott after averaging 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots this past season in leading Ruston to the Division I non-select state finals. He was previously named Mr. Basketball in the state.

A source told Tiger Rag Sunday that new LSU basketball coach Will Wade is very interested in Hudson also playing for him.

Hudson’s father is former LSU guard Antonio Hudson, who played for the Tigers from 2002-05 and was also honored at the LABC banquet Saturday night. Hudson is the coach at Lincoln Prep, formerly Grambling, in Grambling and was named the Class A coach of the year for the second time. He led Lincoln to the Class A Division IV select state title this past season at 30-3 for the school’s first state championship in 34 years.

The BRADY BALL Hall of Fame Trifecta Tour rolls through Baton Rouge tonight before hitting Natchitoches in June! Catch a ride on it while seats remain. @JohnBrady_Coach https://t.co/xZvonO5rKX — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 2, 2026

Antonio Hudson played at LSU for coach John Brady, who is the game analyst for the LSU Basketball Radio Network and was also at the banquet Saturday night to be inducted into the LABC Hall of Fame.

JUNIOR COLLEGE CORNERBACK LAVONTE WILLIAMS COMMITS TO LSU

Unranked junior college transfer cornerback Lavonte Williams committed to LSU on Saturday night after visiting the Tigers over the weekend. Williams (6-3, 180) was a freshman last season at Georgia Military College after signing there a year ago as an unranked prospect from Camden High in Camden, South Carolina.

Williams chose LSU over Kansas State, Missouri State, Charleston Southern and Chattanooga. Kiffin wanted Williams for cornerback depth after backup corner Aidan Anding was lost for the 2026 season after tearing his Achilles tendon during a spring scrimmage.