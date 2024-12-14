LSU Football Lands Much-Needed Transfer Portal Addition

Former Florida cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson has officially joined LSU’s football team as a transfer from the portal, becoming the second addition this season. With a top-10 ranking in the transfer market and a four-star rating, Jackson brings impressive high school credentials to the Tigers.

Jackson was previously coached by LSU’s secondary coach Corey Raymond at Florida, who played a key role in his recruitment. Although his college experience is limited, with only 113 snaps in his freshman year resulting in six catches on 11 targets, Jackson showed promise before being sidelined by injury in his sophomore year after two games.

This acquisition fills a crucial gap in LSU’s secondary, which has suffered significant losses with star cornerback Zy Alexander heading to the NFL and six other defensive backs entering the transfer portal. The addition of Jackson bolsters the Tigers’ defensive backfield as they work to rebuild and strengthen their defense for the upcoming season.

The Path to the Boot



Transfer cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson is officially a Tiger! pic.twitter.com/jIdGAWpNpN — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 14, 2024