LSU football lands Louisiana’s No. 2 Cornerback, adds to stacked 2025 class

Aidan Anding
Aidan's commitment brings LSU's class of 2025 to No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC with 25 total commitments.

LSU’s football recruiting had another successful day in August, securing the commitment of top Louisiana cornerback Aidan Anding.

With just one week until the start of the 2024 college football season, LSU received a major boost with Anding’s decision to stay in-state and play for the Tigers.

Hailing from Ruston, LA, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 401 player nationally by On3 Industry Ranking and the No. 2 player in Louisiana at his position.

Anding’s impressive athletic resume includes experience in basketball and track and field, which contribute to his ability to cover some of the state’s top wide receivers with his length, speed, and competitiveness.

His commitment brings LSU’s class of 2025 to No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC with 25 total commitments. He also becomes the fifth defensive back to pledge to the Tigers.

While other positions of need, such as offensive line, still require attention by Coach Brian Kelly and his staff, they have plenty of time left before national signing day to solidify their already strong group.

Overall, LSU is poised for a strong class for 2026 by next year.

