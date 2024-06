LSU landed a second commitment for its class of 2026 on Saturday.

Three-star safety Jakai Anderson announced on social media that he has committed to LSU. Anderson, a New Orleans native, is the No. 34 safety in the nation and the No. 454 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports Composite.

He’s the second prospect for the class of 2026 LSU has landed in the last few days after four-star defensive lineman prospect Richard Anderson committed on Friday.