LSU football lands four-star running back commit from Alexandria for class of 2025

Just a few days after extending an offer, Brian Kelly and his staff secured the commitment of a four-star running back on the day of the LSU spring game.

LSU offered JT Lindsey last week and most projections had the Tigers as favorites to secure the commitment of the 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back out of Alexandria. Lindsey announced his commitment to LSU just a few minutes before the spring game on Saturday. He is the 12th player committed to LSU in the class of 2025.

He is ranked as the No. 18 running back in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Lindsey rushed for nearly 1,800 yards with 26 touchdowns at Alexandria high school last season and is the No. 6 player in Louisiana.

He joins what will be a stacked backfield for LSU. Five-star running back Harlem Berry has already committed to LSU and the Tigers are also targeting four-star running back James Simon for the class of 2025. Simon is the No. 4 player in Louisiana and No. 8 running back in the country according to 247Sports.

Brian Kelly has put and emphasis on recruiting the state of Louisiana and has been sticking to his word so far. The Tigers have now secured commitments from seven of the top 10 players in the state of Louisiana for 2025.

LSU’s 2025 class is ranked No. 3 in the country by 247Sports. LSU has also received commitments from five-stars Bryce Underwood and Dakorien Moore. Underwood is the No. 1 player in the country and Moore is the No. 1 wide receiver in the country.