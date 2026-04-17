LSU Football Lands 2027 Commitment From Four-Star Wide Receiver Ah’Mari Stevens

April 17, 2026 Andre Champagne Featured, Football Recruiting, LSU Football News, Recruiting 0
Ah'Mari Stevens, LSU
Four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens flipped his commitment from Miami to LSU while visiting Baton Rouge this weekend (Photo by LSU Athletics).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has secured his first wide receiver commitment for the Class of 2027. Consensus four-star prospect Ah’Mari Stevens out of Hollywood, Florida, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

The consensus four-star wide receiver is currently in Baton Rouge on his official visit. He flipped his commitment to the Tigers after previously being committed to Miami since January of 2025.

Stevens (5-11, 160 pounds) is rated as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country and No. 27 overall player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports. He is also a dual-sport athlete as he competes in track at Chaminade-Madonna High School.

Stevens becomes the third commitment in LSU’s 2027 recruiting class and the first wide receiver in the group. The Tigers now hold the No. 42 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

LSU Class of 2027 Commitments (3)

Four-star DE Jaiden Bryant – Columbia, South Carolina, Irmo High School

Four-star QB Peyton Houston – Shreveport, Louisiana, Evangel Christian Academy

Four-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens – Hollywood, Florida, Chaminade-Madonna

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