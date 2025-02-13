LSU Football Lands 2026 Commit From 4-Star Louisiana OL

Brysten Martinez, a standout four-star offensive lineman from the Class of 2026, announced his commitment to LSU football on Thursday via social media.

As per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Martinez is rated as the No. 6 offensive tackle and the No. 53 overall prospect in the nation. Attending East Ascension High, he is recognized as the No. 5 recruit in Louisiana. Martinez is the sixth commitment to LSU from the 2026 class and the second offensive lineman, joining three-star interior lineman Jalan Chapman.

Previously committed recruits for LSU include four-star safeties Aiden Hall and Jakai Anderson, four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby, and four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson. All current commitments hail from Louisiana, with five of the Tigers’ Class of 2026 recruits ranking among the top 10 in the state. Hall, Anderson, and Martinez are all considered top-5 players in Louisiana.

LSU’s recruiting class is currently ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC.