LSU Football Lands 1st O-Line Commitment For 2027 Class In 330-Pound Tackle Who Flipped From California

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU is going to need a bigger boat for its future offensive lines.

The Tigers now have nine offensive linemen additions since January via the NCAA Transfer Portal and the Class of 2027 high school signing class. And seven of those are over 300 pounds, including Amaziah Siale (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) of Mission Viejo High in Mission Viejo, California, near Anaheim.

Siale committed on Monday to LSU after a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. He also decommitted from California on Monday after committing there just two weeks ago.

He is new coach Lane Kiffin’s first offensive line commitment toward his first full recruiting class of 2027. Kiffin worked on the Tigers’ class of 2026 only in December and January and briefly in February. Kiffin signed eight offensive linemen in his No. 1-ranked portal class last January with six of those weighing 300 or more. All eight of those also have eligibility in 2026 and beyond. Siale could play for LSU in 2027 if he signs with the Tigers in December in the early period or in February in the second stage.

A three-star prospect, Siale is the No. 515 prep prospect in the nation, according to 247sports.com, and the No. 48 offensive tackle in the country and No. 39 player in California. He has been offered scholarships by Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, SMU and Utah in addition to LSU and Cal. He just canceled a visit to Texas.

Kiffin’s Class of 2027 now has nine commitments and is ranked No. 49 in the nation by 247sports.com.