LSU Football: Landen Clark May Be One Of Best 3rd Team QBs Tigers Have Had – Player Profile No. 11

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

If redshirt sophomore Landen Clark ends up as the Tigers’ No. 3 quarterback entering the season, he could be one of the best backups to the backup that LSU has ever had.

Clark (6-0, 195 pounds), a transfer from Elon, will enter preseason practices next Wednesday as the likely No. 3 behind redshirt freshman Husan Longstreet, a transfer from USC, and starter Sam Leavitt, a redshirt junior transfer from Arizona State. That’s how things looked as spring practice ended.

Versatility is Clark’s game as he threw for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 614 and 11 TDs last season at FCS Elon (6-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association) and was named the CAA co-offensive rookie of the year.

LSU FOOTBALL COMPLETE ROSTER

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Has excellent athleticism and ability to make plays beyond the pocket. Showcased impressive downfield precision and improvisation last season, but will need to adjust to the next level.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Highly-regarded dual threat FCS quarterback from Elon University College … Joins the LSU program after 2 seasons at Elon University … Started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman at Elon in 2025 … Played a total of 16 games at Elon … Comes to LSU having completed 155-of-278 passes for 2,321 yards, 18 TDs and 8 interceptions … Has also rushed for 625 yards and 11 TDs … Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Conference in 2025 … Had 6 games with a rushing and passing TD … Accounted for 29 total touchdowns (18 passing, 11 rushing) as a redshirt freshman in 2025 … The 29 TDs accounted for rank No. 2 in Elon history … In back-to-back games to end the 2025 season, rushed for an 86-yard touchdown against Campbell in week 11 followed by a 96-yard TD pass in the season-finale against North Carolina A&T.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2025 at Elon University)

Started all 12 games at quarterback, leading Elon to a 6-6 overall mark … Named Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Conference … Earned CAA Offensive Player of the Week vs. North Carolina A&T in season-finale … Named CAA Rookie of the Week 3 times – vs. Davidson, East Tennessee State, and Campbell … One of 25 players nationally named as a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the top freshman in the FCS … Finished year connecting on 155-of-277 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 TDs … Second on team in rushing with 614 yards and 11 TDs on 189 carries … Led team and ranked No. 4 in the CAA in total offense with 244.6 yards per game … Accounted for 29 total touchdowns (18 passing, 11 rushing) … Passed for a career-high 305 yards and 2 TDs at Western Carolina … Accounted for 6 TDs (4 passing, 2 rushing) against North Carolina A&T in the season-finale … Had 6 games with a rushing and passing TD … Accounted for 4 TDs (2 passing, 2 rushing) at Campbell in week 11 and at Western Carolina in week 3 … Rushed for a TD in 8 games … Had a passing touchdown in 9 contests, including the final 5 games of the season … Broke a 24-24 in the fourth quarter against Campbell with a 96-yard TD pass with just over a minute left in the game … Following week scored on an 86-yard run vs. North Carolina A&T … Also threw TD passes of 76 and 54 yards against North Carolina A&T … Had 78-yard TD pass vs. Western Carolina in week 3 and an 81-yard TD pass vs. Hampton in week 5.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Elon University)

Appeared in 4 games in a reserve role as a true freshman … Rushed 4 times for 11 yards … Went 0-of-1 passing … Redshirted.

HIGH SCHOOL

Played four years of varsity football at Radford High School … Coached by Michael Crist … Led team to a 15-0 record the program’s first state championship in 51 years in 2023 … Had more than 4,300 yards and 71 total touchdowns as a senior … Team went 10-2 as a junior as Clark piled up more than 3,300 yards and 52 touchdowns … Played 3 games during an 8-4 sophomore campaign with 800 yards and 12 touchdowns … Two-time region Player of the Year … Two-time first team all-district and all-region … First team all-state as both a quarterback and defensive back and second team all-state as a punter … VHSL Offensive Player of the Year … City Player of the Year and WSLS Player of the Year … Also a state champion in track & field and state runner-up in basketball … Two-time team captain.

CAREER HIGHS

Pass Attempts: 29 at East Tennessee State, 2025

Pass Completions: 16 at Maine, 2025

Pass Yards: 305 at Western Carolina, 2025

Pass TDs: 4 vs. North Carolina A&T, 2025

Long Pass: 96 at Campbell, 2025

Rushing Attempts: 25 at Western Carolina, 2025

Rushing Yards: 105 vs. North Carolina A&T, 2025

Rushing TDs: 2, 3x (Last: vs. North Carolina A&T, 2025; First: at Western Carolina, 2025

Long Rush: 86 vs. North Carolina A&T, 2025

300-YARD PASSING GAMES

305 at Western Carolina, 2025

3-TD PASSING GAMES

4 vs. North Carolina A&T, 2025

3 vs. vs. Davidson, 2025

NEXT: Junior safety Tamarcus Cooley

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

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