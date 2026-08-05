LSU Football Kicks Off The Season In 31 Days, And This Is Player Bio No. 22 – QB Sam Leavitt

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

So far so good with new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt.

The media only saw two periods of the Tigers’ first practice of the preseason on Wednesday, but Leavitt was effortlessly lofting long spirals accurately. And coach Lane Kiffin was impressed.

“I thought Sam had a great day today,” he said. “Really looked the best that he’s looked, and that was exciting to see. He looks more comfortable with the receivers.”

Leavitt showed no signs of the right foot injury that sidelined him for the second half of the season last year at Arizona State and required surgery.

“His progression has been really good, and I think he’s right on pace,” Kiffin said. “He looked really good (running). Sam’s been moving around really well. And if you just went out today and saw him, I don’t think that you would think that there was an injury. He’s all the way back from that. Now, it’s just getting him with the timing and everything.”

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona State transfer and the centerpiece of Kiffin’s first LSU offense. Proven dual-threat quarterback with Power Four starting and playoff experience at Arizona State to help the Tigers contend immediately. Leavitt’s ability to navigate the pocket and make off-script plays made him one of the best QBs in the Big 12 and the No. 1 signal caller in the portal. He can push the ball down the field and learn a new offense quickly. That will be important for a passer who missed most of spring with a foot injury.

LSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: TheOne of the nation’s top quarterbacks and the No. 1 rated player at his position in the transfer portal in January of 2026 … Joins the Tigers after 2 seasons as the starting quarterback at Arizona State … In 24 career games (20 at Arizona State, 4 at Michigan State), has passed for 4,652 yards and 36 TDs … Also rushed for 816 yards and 10 scores … Has completed 376-of-612 passes for a 61.4 career percentage … In 20 starts at Arizona State, led the Sun Devils to a 16-4 mark, including an 11-2 record (as the starter) and a berth in the College Football Playoffs in 2024 … Team went 5-2 in his 7 starts in 2025 … Threw for 4,513 yards and 34 TDs with only 9 interceptions in 20 games at Arizona State … Led team to an 11-2 mark in Big 12 games as the starting quarterback … Spent 1 season at Michigan State, appearing in 4 games in 2023 … Transferred to Arizona State in 2024 where he made an immediate impact, leading the Sun Devils to an 11-3 record, the Big 12 championship and a first round appearance in the College Football Playoffs, falling to Texas, 39-31, in double-overtime … Threw at least 1 TD pass in 17 of his 20 games at Arizona State, including all 7 in 2025 … Has 6 games with at least 3 TD passes and 6 games with a rushing and passing touchdown … Son of Jared and Tania Leavitt . . . Father, Jared, played football at BYU and earned two letters for the Cougars (1990-91) . . . Brother, Dallin, played football at Utah State (2016-17) and BYU (2013-14) and spent 6 seasons (2018-23) in the NFL as a safety … Played 4 season with the Raiders (2018-21) and 2 with the Packers (2022-23).

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025 at Arizona State)

Started all 7 games in which he appeared … Started first 5 games of season before missing the Utah contest (foot) … Returned to action the following week, leading Arizona State to a 26-22 win over No. 7 Texas Tech … Played again the next week vs. Houston, but had to leave the game twice due to injury … Houston game was his final action in 2025 … Led Arizona State to a 5-2 mark in his 7 starts before missing remainder of season … For season, completed 145-of-239 passes for 1,628 yards, 10 TDs and 3 interceptions … Rushed 73 times for 306 yards and 5 scores … Had 4 games with a rushing and passing TD (Northern Arizona, Texas State, Baylor and TCU) … In win over Texas Tech, had career-high for completions (28), attempts (47) and passing yards (319) … Down 22-19 with 2 minutes left against Texas Tech, guided Arizona State on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to take a 26-19 lead with 25 seconds left in the game … Opened season by accounting for 4 TDs (2 rushing, 2 passing) in 38-19 win over Northern Arizona … Connected on 25-of-39 passes for 259 yards and rushed for 73 yards, including scoring runs of 52 and 18 yards in season-opener … In win over Baylor, led Arizona State on an 11-play, 49-yard drive capped with a 43-yard field goal as time expired to break at 24-24 tie and win, 27-24 … Finished Baylor game by going 22-of-32 for 221 yards and a TD … Added 62 rushing yards and a score vs. the Bears … Completed 27-of-39 passes for 291 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 62 yards and a score in win over TCU … In final appearance in 2025, completed 18-of-35 passes for 270 yards and a TD in loss to Houston.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Arizona State)

Big 12 Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big 12 after leading Arizona State to an 11-3 mark, the conference title and a first round College Football Playoff appearance … Started 13 games, missing only the Utah game … Completed 216-of-350 passes (61.7 pct.) for 2,885 yards, 24 TDs and 6 interceptions … Rushed for 433 yards and 5 TDs on 110 carries … Averaged 4.0 yards per rush … Set program record for total offense by a freshman (3,328 yards) and ranked No. 2 for a freshman with 2,885 passing yards … The 3,328 passing ranks No. 8 in school history … Had 6 games with at least 3 TDs passes with career-best 4 in win over Kansas … Had 21 TD passes over final 9 games of the season with just 4 interceptions over that span … Eight passes for 50-plus yards, most in Big 12 and No. 2 in FBS …. His 435 rushing yards ranked No. 2 among FBS quarterbacks … Big 12 Newcomer of the Week 3 times – vs. Kansas, UCF, and Kansas State … Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week vs. Kansas State … Against Kansas, threw 4 TD passes, including the game-winner with less than a minute remaining … Threw for 157 yards and added 77 yards on the ground in win over Jayhawks … Had first career 300-yard passing game vs. Oklahoma State when he went 20-of-29 for 304 yards and 3 TDs … Went 12-of-17 for 219 yards and 3 TDs and added a rushing touchdown in win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game … Followed that with a 24-of-46 performance for 222 yards in 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the first round of the CFP Playoffs … Led team back from a 17-3 second quarter deficit and a 24-8 fourth quarter deficit to force overtime … In ASU debut, threw for 258 yards and 2 TDs in win over Wyoming in season-opener.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Michigan State)

Appeared in 4 games as a true freshman at Michigan State … Saw action against Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska … Completed 15-of-23 passes for 139 yards and 2 TDs … Rushed 13 times for 67 yards … Made collegiate debut against Maryland, connecting on 2-of-2 passes for 9 yards while adding 7 rushing yards on 2 attempts … Went 4-of-7 for 32 yards and an interception against Michigan … Had best showing against Minnesota, connecting on 8-of-12 passes for 73 yards and a TD … Also rushed 6 times for 52 yards against the Gophers … Threw first career TD vs. Minnesota, a 9-yard pass to Tyrell Henry in the fourth quarter, that pulled Michigan State to within 17-12 with 8:37 remaining in the game … Final action came against Nebraska, completing a 25-yard TD pass that put the Spartans up 20-10 early in the fourth quarter … Went 1-of-2 for 25 yards and rushed twice for 2 yards in win over Cornhuskers.

HIGH SCHOOL

Ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon in the Class of 2023 by On3 . . . Named the Gatorade Oregon Football Player of the Year . . . Rated a 4-star prospect by On3 . . . Ranked one of the best quarterbacks in the nation by On3 (No. 7), 247Sports (No. 17), ESPN (No. 20) and Rivals (No. 29 . . . Consensus No. 1 quarterback in the state of Oregon (On3, ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals) . . . Listed among the top 100 overall prospects in the country by On3 (No. 76 . . . Finished his high school career with 82 touchdown passes . . . Named the MaxPreps Oregon High School Player of the Year after helping lead West Linn High School to a 12-1 record and the Class 6A state championship . . . As a senior, passed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns on 170-of-244 passing (.697) while rushing for 693 yards and 8 TDs . . . Played for Coach Jon Eagle at West Linn High School and was named a team captain in 2022 . . . Completed 13-of-21 passes for 131 yards and ran for 171 yards, including a 16-yard TD, in the state championship vs. Sheldon . . . In state semifinal win over Central Catholic, threw for 305 yards and 3 TDs . . . Played at Westview (Ore.) High School as a freshman (2019) and junior (2021) and Pleasant Grove (Utah) High School as a sophomore in 2020 . . . Was 103-of-196 passing for 1,672 yards and 17 TDs at Pleasant Grove in 2020.

CAREER HIGHS

Pass Attempts: 47 vs. Texas Tech, 2025

Pass Completions: 28 vs. Texas Tech, 2025

Pass Yards: 319 vs. Texas Tech, 2025

Pass TDs: 4 vs. Kansas, 2024

Long Pass: 68 vs. Wyoming, 2024

Rushing Attempts: 15 at Baylor, 2025

Rushing Yards: 77 vs. Kansas, 2024

Rushing TDs: 2, 2x (Last: vs. Northern Arizona, 2025; First: vs. Mississippi State, 2024)

Long Rush: 52 vs. Northern Arizona, 2025

300-YARD PASSING GAMES

319 vs. Texas Tech, 2025

304 at Oklahoma State, 2024

3-TD PASSING GAMES

4 vs. Kansas, 2024

3 vs. Oklahoma State, 2024

3 vs. UCF, 2024

3 vs. Kansas State, 2024

3 vs. Arizona, 2024

3 vs. Iowa State, 2024 Big 12 Championship Game

GAMES WITH RUSHING AND PASSING TDs (6)

2025 (4)

vs. Northern Arizona (2 rush, 2 pass)

vs. Texas State, (1 rush, 2 pass)

at Baylor (1 rush, 1 pass)

vs. TCU (1 rush, 2 pass)

2024 (2)

at Texas State (1 rush, 1 pass)

vs. Iowa State (1 rush, 3 pass)

NEXT: Quarterback Husan Longstreet

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