LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory meets with the media after spring practice.
LSU said “apparent cash” may have been given to players by OBJ
After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said on a national radio show that former Tigers’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was handing out cash to players in the LSU dressing room following Monday’s national championship win over […]
LSU Football Recruiting Update: Monster Weekend for the Tigers Revisited
LSU football is coming off a major weekend for recruiting after hosting more than 50 prospects in Baton Rouge and securing a commitment from a top linebacker prospect. LSU held its Junior Day event on […]
No More Silence: Sharon Lewis’ Appeal Challenges LSU’s Alleged Concealment of Sexual Harassment Records
Sharon Lewis, LSU’s former assistant athletic director for football recruiting, has requested a full-court review from the Fifth Circuit. This request follows its ruling that her bias suit did not plausibly demonstrate that university officials […]
