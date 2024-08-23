LSU football is overrated, according to CBS Sports

LSU is coming off two successful seasons under head coach Brian Kelly, but with key players leaving the program, they face a challenging 2024 season. Despite being ranked in the top 15 by both major polls, some experts believe the Tigers may be overrated.

In their SEC predictions, CBS Sports noted LSU as one of the most overhyped teams. CBS analysts Shehan Jeyarajah and Will Backus explained their reasoning, stating that the Tigers have lost significant offensive production from last year’s team that finished outside the top 10. While new defensive coordinator Blake Baker may help improve the defense, relying on unproven players and switching play callers on both sides of the ball could hinder their chances at a College Football Playoff berth.

According to CBS’ panelists, four predict LSU will finish sixth in the SEC, three predict seventh, and one predicts ninth. These projections may come as a disappointment to those who had high expectations for this LSU team, but with a crowded 16-team SEC and many teams vying for postseason spots, it remains to be seen how the season will unfold.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio