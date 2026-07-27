LSU Football Is 40 Days Away From Opening The Season, And Here Is Player Profile No. 5 – DT Malik Blocton

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

If junior Malik Blocton can continue his steady development over his two seasons at Auburn, LSU may have found a solid starter or backup in the rotation at defensive tackle in the No. 141 prospect in the portal last January and No. 17 defensive lineman.

Blocton (6-foot-3, 286 pounds) of Pike Road, Alabama, near Montgomery started the last eight games of the 2025 season for Auburn. He started twice out of 12 games as a true freshman in 2024 and has played in 24 games in two seasons.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Experienced addition with size and strength to play meaningful snaps immediately. A sturdy presence against the run and another mature option in a defensive tackle rotation.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Dominant defensive tackle who joined the LSU program after 2 seasons at Auburn … Appeared in 24 games at Auburn, starting 10 times, including final 8 games of the 2025 season … Tallied 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in 2 years on the Plains … Brother Marcus Harris played football at Kansas and Auburn and was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025 at Auburn)

Played in all 12 games with 8 starts … Started final 8 games of the season at defensive tackle … First start of year came at Texas A&M in week 5 … For season, registered 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack … Recovered a fumble, had 2 tackles for loss and 3 total tackles vs. Ball State … Had a tackle for loss vs. South Alabama … Had third straight game with a tackle for loss against Oklahoma … Season-best 3 tackles against Texas A&M and Georgia … Had 2 tackles and a half-sack in season-finale against Alabama.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Auburn)

Appeared in 12 games with 2 starts as a true freshman … Tallied 16 tackles, 4.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks … In first collegiate appearance, had 3 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack against Alabama A&M … First collegiate start came against Oklahoma … Other start came vs. Vanderbilt … Credited with a half-sack against Missouri … Tallied 2 tackles and a tackle for loss against Texas A&M … Named a midseason true freshman All-America by On3.

HIGH SCHOOL

Dominant defensive line prospect who registered 118 tackles (school record), 30 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks as a senior for coach Granger Shook at Pike Road High … Career stats: 323 tackles, and 45 sacks (both school records) … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … ASWA 6A lineman of the year finalist … Second-team all-state as a junior … 4-stars from Rivals, 24/7Sports … ESPN, On3, 247Sports, Rivals ranks him among top 25 prospects in state of Alabama … Leadership council and honor student … Also a basketball letterman.

CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 4 vs. Alabama A&M, 2024

Tackles for Loss: 2.0, 2x (Last: vs. Ball State, 2025; First: vs. Alabama A&M, 2024)

Sacks: 1 vs. Alabama A&M, 2024.

NEXT: Fifth-year senior offensive guard Bo Bordelon.