LSU Football Interim Coach Frank Wilson Preaches “Fun,” In The “Midst Of Chaos”

GLENN GUILBEAU. Tiger Rag Editor

It was noticeable as soon as one drove near the LSU football practice fields on Tuesday afternoon.

Yelling – in a good way – and energy, excitement. And once closer, some hitting.

Fun football was back at LSU, which is usually the case when a coach is fired or resigns and is replaced by an interim coach, which happened on Sunday with the dismissal of Brian Kelly. Associate head coach Frank Wilson, who was with Kelly since he first got to LSU in December of 2021, is the new interim coach.

What frequently happens when an interim enters is an immediate release of pressure and a relaxed nature.

“Fun filled, exciting,” Wilson said to open a press conference after practice. “There was life today at practice. For the team, here we are in this moment. We live in the moment.”

In other words, it’s a new day.

Wilson, 51 and a New Orleans native and LSU coaching veteran, is a head coach for the first time since he was at McNeese State in 2020 and ’21 before choosing to leave to return to LSU and join Kelly’s staff. He previously was Texas-San Antonio’s head coach from 2016-19 after serving as LSU’s recruiting coordinator and running backs coach from 2010-15 under coach Les Miles.

The Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) do not have a game Saturday as they are open. So Wilson and his players can work on themselves before playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

“We have a lot of season still left for us,” Wilson said. “Four games. Sometimes in the midst of chaos, there is opportunity. Amid a whirlwind and confusion, there is opportunity.”

Wilson likely does not have a chance to be the head coach beyond interim, unlike his friend and fellow former LSU assistant coach Ed Orgeron, who was promoted to interim head coach four games into the 2015 season when Les Miles was fired. Orgeron finished the regular season 5-2 as interim coach, got the head coaching job and went on to win the national championship in the 2019 season.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Sunday that he was beginning a national search for a new coach immediately.

“We didn’t indulge too much into it,” Wilson said when asked what Woodward told him about his chances for the job. “Sunday night when the decision was made, I was asked at that time, ‘Would I lead us through this for the remainder of the season?’ And certainly I was extremely honored to do so, humbled to do so. And we talked about that portion for this moment. When that happens, you answer the bell.”