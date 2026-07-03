LSU Football: How The New 5-For-5 NCAA Eligibility Rule Impacts Lane Kiffin’s Present And Future Rosters

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The NCAA just last month passed a new rule that makes as much sense as any rule it passed since the graduate transfer rule back in 2006 that allowed players to transfer without sitting out after they graduated from their previous school. That rule was soiled tremendously with the new NCAA Transfer Portal in 2021 that allowed immediate transfers before students accomplished anything at a previous school.

On June 25, the NCAA passed new 5-for-5 eligibility rules for Division I athletes that will allow five seasons of competition over five years, beginning when athletes enroll full time in college or the first academic year after they turn 19 – whichever happens first. Previously, athletes had five years to compete four and could start their collegiate clock without age rules.

The days of getting extra years – called redshirts – for lack of play or for injuries (fake or otherwise) appear to be over with the new rules. Waivers or redshirts will be only for religious missions, maternity leave or active-duty military service. No longer will extensions be considered for athletes simply looking for another year.

Five years ago at this time, some editors didn’t even know what NIL stood for, but “NILSU” had early lead to say the least.https://t.co/tPGBbCcBTq — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 3, 2026

The rule change will be effective for all prospects initially enrolling full time in college in fall 2027 or later.

For students enrolling full time in college for the first time in fall 2026 and current student-athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year, Division I schools will apply the previous rules (allowing four seasons of competition within five years) or the age-based model, whichever results in the most favorable outcome for each individual.

Details of the new 5-for-5 rules, according to the NCAA, follow:

Student-athletes Which eligibility rules apply Student-athletes who used their final season of competition (under previous rules) during 2025-26. No additional eligibility. Current student-athletes with eligibility remaining (under previous rules) after the 2025-26 academic year. Either the previous rules OR the new age-based model, whichever is most beneficial to the student-athlete. Prospects who initially enroll full time at any college or university during 2026-27. Either the previous rules OR the new age-based model, whichever is most beneficial to the student-athlete. Prospects who initially enroll full time at any college or university in fall 2027 or later. The age-based model only.

EXCEPTIONS

The NCAA defined the exceptions that could delay or pause an individual’s period of eligibility under the age-based rules, which include pregnancy, active-duty military service and official religious missions. These exceptions will only be available if the student-athlete does not participate in organized competition for the duration of the exception.

For consistency throughout Division I, the NCAA Eligibility Center will administer the use of the exceptions.Under the new age-based eligibility model, waivers will not be available — including clock extensions and waivers previously granted for hardships, seasons of competition and delayed enrollment.

For current student-athletes with eligibility remaining under the previous rules, schools must submit any season-of-competition or eligibility clock extension waiver requests based on circumstances that occurred during or before the 2025-26 academic year — and all supporting documentation — to the national office no later than July 31, 2026. After that date, waivers of the previous rules will no longer be available.

HOW NEW RULE IMPACTS LSU

Four LSU football players with the 2026 season previously as their last picked up another season of eligibility via the new rule. Those are fourth-year seniors as of this upcoming season – linebacker Whit Weeks, transfer safety Ty Benefield, transfer defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen of Ole Miss and wide receiver Jayce Brown from Kansas State.

Since the rule announcement, Weeks has spoken about 2026 being his last season. Players like Weeks who are expected to go in the first three rounds, which probably includes the above other three, will most likely not return to LSU.

As far as LSU coach Lane Kiffin is concerned for his 2027 portal class, the new rules could mean more efforts to sign older players via the portal, such as players entering their senior season. They could be enticed to stay for another year if they are a later round projected draft pick, meaning they could make more money by staying in college.

Among the LSU players also getting another year of eligibility by the new rule with classifications going into the 2026 season are soophomore transfer wide receiver Winnie Watkins of Ole Miss, sophomore running back Harlem Berry, sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett, sophomore transfer safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State, junior transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, junior transfer tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh junior tight end Trey’Dez Green, junior running back Caden Durham, junior transfer defensive end Jordan Ross of Tennessee, junior transfer defensive tackle Malik Blocton of Auburn, junior defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, junior linebacker Davhon Keys, junior cornerback PJ Woodland and junior safety Dashawn Spears.

One player from the 2022 recruiting class will use up his entire eligibility at LSU – offensive guard Bo Bordelon, a fifth-year senior on the current team.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown of LSU’s players with years remaining because of the new rule, according to Tigerbait.com publisher Mike Scarborough:

QUARTERBACK

1 year remaining: Kaden Martin

2 years remaining: Sam Leavitt

3 years remaining: Landen Clark

4 years remaining: Husan Longstreet

WIDE RECEIVER

2 years remaining: Jayce Brown, Tre Brown, Jackson Harris, Tyree Holloway, Malik Elzy, Eugene Wilson

3 years remaining: Josh Jackson, Roman Mothershed

4 years remaining: Winnie Watkins, Phillip Wright

5 years remaining: Brayden Allen, Corey Barber, Jabari Mack

TIGHT END

2 years remaining: Zach Grace

3 years remaining: Trey’Dez Green, Malachi Thomas

4 years remaining: JD LaFleur

5 years remaining: JC Anderson

RUNNING BACK

3 years remaining: Caden Durham, Stacy Gage, Rod Gainey, Dilin Jones

4 years remaining: Harlem Berry, Raycine Guillory

OFFENSIVE LINE

1 year remaining: Aliou Bah, Bo Bordelon, Braelin Moore

2 years remaining: Ja’Quan Sprinkle, Sean Thompkins

3 years remaining: Weston Davis, Adrian Lamb, William Satterwhite, Jordan Seaton

4 years remaining: Brett Bordelon, Devin Harper, Ja’Mard Jones, Darrin Strey, Solomon Thomas

5 years remaining: Brysten Martinez, Ryan Miret

DEFENSIVE LINE

1 year remaining: Shone Washington

2 years remaining: Dylan Carpenter, Stephiylan Green, Princewill Umanmielen

3 years remaining: Malik Blocton, Jaylen Brown, Kolaj Cobbins, Dominick McKinley, Gabe Reliford, Jordan Ross, Achilles Woods

4 years remaining: Brandon Brown, Damien Shanklin

5 years remaining: Richard Anderson, Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds, Trenton Henderson

LINEBACKER

1 year remaining: TJ Dottery

2 years remaining: Whit Weeks

3 years remaining: Davhon Keys, Tylen Singleton

4 years remaining: Jaiden Braker, Theo Grace, CJ Jimcoily, Keylan Moses, Charles Ross, Zach Weeks

DEFENSIVE BACK

2 years remaining: Ty Benefield, Tamarcus Cooley. Ja’Keem Jackson, Treylan James

3 years remaining: Mason Dossett, Dashawn Spears, Michael Turner, PJ Woodland

4 years remaining: Aidan Anding, Faheem Delane, DJ Pickett, Jhase Thomas, Lavonte Williams

5 years remaining: Dez Ellis, Havon Finney, Aiden Hall, Emari Peterson, Isaiah Washington, Jackson Williams

SPECIALIST

3 years remaining: Grant Chadwick

4 years remaining: Hayden Craig, Silas Hall, Mack Mulhern, Scott Starzyk